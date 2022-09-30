Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
LaFayette Apple Fest kicks off this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York loves its apples and this weekend is what some may call the “Super Bowl” of apples. The LaFayette Apple Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, and this year they are celebrating nearly 50 years of festivities. The festival is a hugely popular...
localsyr.com
“Annie” hits the Landmark Theatre tomorrow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the middle of the last century, Syracuse had a reputation as a try-out town for theater shows headed to Broadway and across the country. That reputation is coming back. The latest show to gear up for their national tour is the classic musical, “Annie,”...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest, roads closed, but festival on
Cortland, N.Y. — A food truck exploded at The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest Sunday morning, closing roads around the festival, festival officials said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before the festival opened for the day, according to a news release from the festival. No one was injured. Greenbush Street is...
The Beach Boys coming to Syracuse for holiday concert with orchestra
The Beach Boys are coming to Syracuse for a Christmas concert. ‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra will stop at the The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to perform songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.” The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 30-October 2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — September flew by! During this first weekend of October, be sure to see and do all the things available in the area. These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to […]
localsyr.com
Say ‘goodbye’ to Ian and ‘hello’ to sunshine
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The remnants of Ian finally slowly departing the Northeast coast today into tonight. This leads to much nicer weather for CNY. Details are below. High pressure reestablishes itself today and after some lingering clouds around sunrise provides the region with more sunshine and warmer air the rest of the day. High temperatures are expected to climb well into the 60s to near 70 this afternoon! After a seasonably cool Wednesday night with lows in the 40s, Thursday should be even warmer as highs warm into the low to maybe mid 70s under some more sun!
localsyr.com
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
cortlandvoice.com
Food truck explodes in Cortland
A food truck exploded at the intersection of Greenbush and East Court Street in the city of Cortland early Sunday morning. The Deli Bros Food Trailer, which was set up at The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest on Courthouse Park, had its explosion reported just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a report by the city fire department.
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
35 new businesses in Central New York include medical supplies and a restaurant
New business filings were up a little from last week, with 35 new business certificates being filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties this week. The new businesses include a medical supply company and a new restaurant in Syracuse.
localsyr.com
No. 7 Syracuse Men’s Soccer falls to No. 22 Cornell 2-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 7 Syracuse men’s soccer suffered a home loss in a top-25 clash against No. 22 Cornell. The Big Red capitalized on Orange miscues, netting their two goals on a Syracuse own goal and a successful penalty shot. Sophomore forward Nathan Opoku scored Syracuse’s lone goal from the penalty spot in the closing moments of the match.
localsyr.com
Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway
(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!. The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 3. Tuesday, October 4 will...
cnycentral.com
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
