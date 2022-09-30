SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The remnants of Ian finally slowly departing the Northeast coast today into tonight. This leads to much nicer weather for CNY. Details are below. High pressure reestablishes itself today and after some lingering clouds around sunrise provides the region with more sunshine and warmer air the rest of the day. High temperatures are expected to climb well into the 60s to near 70 this afternoon! After a seasonably cool Wednesday night with lows in the 40s, Thursday should be even warmer as highs warm into the low to maybe mid 70s under some more sun!

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO