The preseason is nearly halfway done and the Leafs have been hit hard by the injury bug. Guys like John Tavares, Timothy Liljegren, Pierre Engvall, Jake Muzzin, and Jordie Benn have been put on the sidelines with various ailments that will keep them out of commission for the next little while. And Rasmus Sandin only yesterday signed his extension with the Leafs after Alex Kerfoot and Calle Jarnkrok were forced to fill in as defencemen during Wednesday’s game against the Canadiens.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO