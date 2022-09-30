ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

The Detroit Free Press

Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom has some competition: Meet all NHL teams' tallest players

Forget the memes of "Hot Girl Summer" — it’s time for "Tall Guy Fall." *No, we are not actually rooting for tall guys to fall. Instead, as baseball season, dominated the past few weeks by the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge’s chase of the American League home run record, turns to hockey season, we’re reminded that the tallest NHL player of all time, 6-9 Zdeno Chara retired this summer, leaving a lanky opening at the, ahem, top.
DETROIT, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
SEATTLE, WA
Everett, WA
Yardbarker

Vancouver Canucks further reduce preseason roster by cutting three players

The Vancouver Canucks have made their second round of preseason roster cuts, general manager Patrik Allvin announced Sunday afternoon. The club has assigned forward Carson Focht to the AHL, while defenceman Alex Kannok-Leipert has been released from his PTO and will join Abbotsford. Defenceman Quinn Schmiemann, who the club signed this past offseason, has been released from his ATO, joining the Abbotsford Canucks.
NHL
MLive.com

Ville Husso passes test in Red Wings’ preseason debut

Ville Husso wasn’t tested a ton in his Detroit Red Wings exhibition debut against a representative Washington Capitals lineup, but he did his job. Husso stopped all 13 shots he faced in 32 minutes, but his teammates generated little attack in a 2-0 loss at Little Caesars Arena. “I...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Seattle Kraken debut new mascot against Canucks to mixed reviews

Prior to puck drop against the Vancouver Canucks in the clubs’ second preseason meeting against one another, the Seattle Kraken debuted their new mascot in delightfully bizarre fashion. The Kraken shared their new mascot — named Buoy — with their home fans for the first time by suspending him...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Dreger reporting that the Leafs have interest in Jakob Chychrun

The preseason is nearly halfway done and the Leafs have been hit hard by the injury bug. Guys like John Tavares, Timothy Liljegren, Pierre Engvall, Jake Muzzin, and Jordie Benn have been put on the sidelines with various ailments that will keep them out of commission for the next little while. And Rasmus Sandin only yesterday signed his extension with the Leafs after Alex Kerfoot and Calle Jarnkrok were forced to fill in as defencemen during Wednesday’s game against the Canadiens.
NHL
The Associated Press

Hasal earns shutout, Gauld scores as Whitecaps defeat Austin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thomas Hasal delivered a five-save shutout while Ryan Gauld scored in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 2-0 victory over Austin on Saturday night. Ryan Gauld’s goal put the Whitecaps (12-14-7) up for good at 1-0 in the seventh minute. Pedro Vite got an assist on the goal. The Whitecaps also got one goal from Lucas Cavallini. Austin (16-10-7) outshot the Whitecaps 13-8, with five shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps.
SOCCER

