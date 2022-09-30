ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Comments / 29

Obituary
4d ago

US Highway 17 south out of Jacksonville NC one half mile past Dawson Cabin Rd. is a very well kept slave graveyard with appropriate headstones

Reply
6
Elizabeth A Hall
4d ago

Setting souls free? I hate to be the one to tell you but that's not how it works!

Reply(4)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Henderson, NC
Government
City
Henderson, NC
WRAL News

Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home

If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Enslaved#Wtvd#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Have you seen this car? Granville Sheriff looking for robbery suspects

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car they believe is connected to several vehicle break ins. On Sunday, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office received several incidents of vehicle break ins in the area of NC Highway 96 North in Oxford.
OXFORD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm

MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
WITN

Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested on numerous charges in Rocky Mount. On Friday, September 30th officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive. The investigation determined that 18-year-old Demonta Hyman and a 16-year-old juvenile exchanged gunfire. The investigation...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy