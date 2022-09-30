Read full article on original website
Obituary
4d ago
US Highway 17 south out of Jacksonville NC one half mile past Dawson Cabin Rd. is a very well kept slave graveyard with appropriate headstones
Reply
6
Elizabeth A Hall
4d ago
Setting souls free? I hate to be the one to tell you but that's not how it works!
Reply(4)
8
Related
NC lawyer: Courtroom attack I witnessed is burned into my grieving heart
NC criminal lawyer: After a violent outburst in a Durham courtroom there were no winners. Only tragedy and tears. | Opinion
Slain North Carolina man worked as ‘violence interrupter,’ friend says
Reshaun Cates was on his way to pick up his son when he was shot and died at an off-ramp from I-85 in Durham Sunday, his family said.
Durham rapper gets life in prison for 9-year-old's murder, linked to 2nd drive-by shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two gang members linked to the death of a 9-year-old child in Durham were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in an emotionally taxing day at a federal courthouse in Greensboro.
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ North Carolina man after chase in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies say they're looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man who led them on a chase after a crash Monday.
'You took everything': Mother of slain Durham man's child distraught after fatal shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man working to stop violence in Durham has lost his life to it. Reshaun Cates, who was found dead in a car on Sunday on the side of the highway, was an employee of the Bull City United group. On Monday, a memorial with balloons...
Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home
If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
2,000 gallons of fuel spill in North Carolina, officials say
Heavy rains pushed the spill beyond the Business U.S. 70 corridor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 2 teens arrested in North Carolina after shooting
Two teenagers were arrested in Rocky Mount on Friday after a ShotSpotter alert, police say.
Liquor permit rejected from NC bar after shootings, fights, 911 calls
Since obtaining its ABC permit, the bar "has been a drain on emergency personnel."
Security cameras capture North Carolina chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of serious injuries sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in his vehicle that went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath Street. […]
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh police have identified man found dead on greenway and ask public for help
Raleigh police need the public’s help in a death investigation.
Police: Man found with 1K+ doses of heroin, stolen gun in North Carolina
Police say they have arrested a man after a drug bust Friday in Henderson.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Granville Sheriff looking for robbery suspects
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car they believe is connected to several vehicle break ins. On Sunday, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office received several incidents of vehicle break ins in the area of NC Highway 96 North in Oxford.
Government documents reveal further details after pilot jumped before emergency landing in NC
CBS 17 already learned that Charles Crooks fatally jumped from a cargo plane without a parachute, but now has more clarity on the timeline of which responding rescue agencies were made aware of the jump and how he was found.
cbs17
Family of missing woman not giving up hope after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor says they aren’t giving up hope in getting answers. On Thursday, they placed a memorial at the crash site in Hillsborough to remember Taylor and her friend, Daniel McNeal. “We picked one out that has Halloween stuff on...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm
MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
WITN
Arrests made in Rocky Mount shots fired investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 16-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested on numerous charges in Rocky Mount. On Friday, September 30th officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive. The investigation determined that 18-year-old Demonta Hyman and a 16-year-old juvenile exchanged gunfire. The investigation...
Comments / 29