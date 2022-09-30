Read full article on original website
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Riza the Asian-American Hip Hop Artist of Dallas Texas
He is of Laotian decent. Riza is an Asian-American born and raised in Dallas, TX. He is quickly making his name through the streets of Dallas Fort Worth. With his unique sound and his creation in his music videos are getting people to keep coming back for more. Coming from a humble background raised from the streets and jumping from couch to couch his only way out was music. Riza and a handful of friends all had the same idea to drop whatever music that sounds good to them. It has been a rollercoaster of a journey for them, but perseverance and hard work lead them to the top. Riza now officially dropped his new single hearing, including a music video has definitely been getting more attention than ever before.
keranews.org
The storied Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas is one step closer to reopening
It took about a half hour of occasionally pointed conversation between various Dallas City Council members, but in the end, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the restoration and reopening of the Longhorn Ballroom took a significant step forward. Just a year and a day after it was announced the Kessler...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas native Jonathan Majors may star in Rodman biopic
LOS ANGELES — Get accustomed to the title Jonathan Majors, you are gonna be seeing this Dallas native on the massive display very shortly. Not solely is he set to play the following huge villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, in the 2023 movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” Deadline can also be reporting he’s in talks to play Dennis Rodman in a biopic on the person, who himself was additionally raised in Dallas in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton updates entertainment lineup for 12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard
In this case, more is more, and even better because it’s free. The City of Carrollton is adding more entertainment to its free 12th annual Festival at the Switchyard to be held on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name
Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
WFAA
Bonton Farms works to plant seeds of change
Galleria Dallas partners with a local or national charity to shine a spotlight on their work with a gallery wall inside the mall. For October, it's Bonton Farms!
Shug’s Bagels Planning Second Dallas Spot
Bagels and spreads, sandwiches, sweets, and more will be offered.
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’
Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
Eater
Let Chef Tiffany Derry Guide You Through the New State Fair of Texas Foods
Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table is no stranger to eating at the Texas State Fair. In 2021, she was one of the judges of the Big Tex Choice Awards. But she couldn’t join them this year because she was busy serving as a judge on Bobby Flay’s newest Food Network show, Triple Chef Throwdown. Still, she’s the ideal person to eat your way through the fair with, someone who has not missed a fair while she’s lived in Dallas and her favorite thing to do is to walk around and eat. She always gets a funnel cake with strawberries and cream, a turkey leg with lots of yellow mustard, and catfish from Floyd’s.
fox4news.com
Hurricane Ian: Coppell woman describes panic as floodwaters drew closer to her home
NAPLES, Fla. - Coppell resident Kim Clark is one of several people in Florida cleaning up after finding herself in Hurricane Ian's path. Clark, who was at her second home in Naples, Florida, said she had never seen anything like the powerful Category 4 hurricane. "The water came in so...
Shorthorn
State Fair of Texas: what to know and what to do
The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas from Sep. 30 through Oct. 23 for family-friendly fun. Here’s what to expect from the State Fair and a few things to remember on your trip to visit Big Tex. Operating hours. Gates will open 10 a.m on Friday, Sept....
WFAA
Kroger & State Fair of Texas
A longtime state fair tradition has been totally re-imagined for this year! The Kroger Starlight Parade happens every night and features over-the-top, Texas-themed floats for the whole family!. John Votava, director of Corporate Affairs with Kroger Dallas, shares how you can enjoy all the parade has to offer and save...
blackchronicle.com
Free Corny Dogs? How to Get Free State Fair of Texas Food 2022 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bring your urge for food when the gates open this 12 months on the State Fair of Texas. Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will have fun 80 years since they launched the corny canine to crowds at Fair Park by cooking up one thing particular for followers: an opportunity to rating free corny canines.
planomoms.com
5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas
There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents
Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
