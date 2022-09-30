POLICE LOG for September 28: Dog Struck By Vehicle; Attempted House Break-In?; Complaints Over 15-20 Middle Schoolers Leaving Bikes On Sidewalk

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A moped driver was left with serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a pickup truck in Rockland on Sunday, according to officials. Calls for an accident on West Water Street first came in around 12:45 p.m., according to Rockland Police. First responders arriving near Icehouse Woods Lane soon found the scene of the crash, involving a moped that apparently collided with a trailer attached to a pickup truck.

