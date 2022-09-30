POLICE LOG for September 28: Dog Struck By Vehicle; Attempted House Break-In?; Complaints Over 15-20 Middle Schoolers Leaving Bikes On Sidewalk

Read full article on original website
Related
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for October 1: Driver Arrested On OUI Charges; Vehicle vs. Pole; Gun Shots Or Fireworks?
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, October 1, 2022:. Vehicle struck a pole on West Street. Transformer fell to ground. RMLD and Verizon notified. Vehicle towed. No injuries noted. (12:38am) An Ox Bow Drive caller reported hearing what she believed was gunshots....
Gardner police investigating after pedestrian fatally stuck by city vehicle
Local and state police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Gardner city vehicle Monday morning. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, a city of Gardner Department of Public Works truck hit the pedestrian at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Coleman Street. The pedestrian died...
Mass. woman facing drunk driving charges after crashing car into Saugus Restaurant
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges including drunk driving after crashing her car through the front window of a restaurant in Saugus. Saugus Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 over the weekend after a driver hit a fire hydrant and crashed her car through the glass window of Boston Market.
Paula MacKenzie identified as pedestrian killed by Gardner DPW truck
Authorities have identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a Gardner Department of Public Works truck on Coleman Street in Gardner Monday. Paula MacKenzie, 69, of Gardner died after she was struck by a Gardner DPW truck on Coleman Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
whdh.com
‘I could feel them leave my hands’: Parents of children struck by vehicle in Peabody give updates on their condition
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young children are continuing to recover after being struck by a vehicle in Peabody last week, a healing process their parents gave updates on while the vehicle’s alleged driver appeared in court Monday. Two sisters, ages 5 and 8, were hit by a car...
whdh.com
Juvenile killed, another hospitalized after motor vehicle crash involving dirt bike in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager was killed and another seriously injured after an accident between a pickup truck and a dirt bike in Hudson. Hudson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 45 Wason Road around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an accident between a woman in a pickup and a teen on a dirt bike, which had another teen as a passenger.
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest + Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 22, 2022 to September 28, 2022. Alex Condell (28, Wilmington) was served a summons for OUI Liquor; Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Leaving Scene Of Property Damage; Number Plate Violation; Uninsured Motor Vehicle; Unregistered Motor Vehicle; Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License; and Possessing Open Container Of Alcohol In Motor Vehicle. Condell was involved in a 1-vehicle crash near Homans Associates on Main Street. Vehicle was towed. Condell was transported to the hospital. (6:35pm)
quincyquarry.com
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing an arrest warrant. A Bishop Land Design image. – News about Quincy covered...
whdh.com
Crash on I-95 in New Hampshire leaves car partially submerged in river
HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Hampton left a car partially submerged in a river. Police arrived on scene at the Taylor River Bridge on I-95 in Hampton at around 12:54 a.m. Sunday to find a Honda Pilot partially submerged in the water below.
whdh.com
Moped driver seriously injured after crash with truck in Rockland
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A moped driver was left with serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a pickup truck in Rockland on Sunday, according to officials. Calls for an accident on West Water Street first came in around 12:45 p.m., according to Rockland Police. First responders arriving near Icehouse Woods Lane soon found the scene of the crash, involving a moped that apparently collided with a trailer attached to a pickup truck.
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by Gardner public works truck
GARDNER — A pedestrian died after being struck by a city vehicle on Coleman Street early Monday. Authorities identified the victim as Paula MacKenzie, 69, of Gardner. She was struck by a city Department of Public Works truck about 8:30 a.m., according to the Office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. ...
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial
Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Coffee With A Cop At Senior Center; Blood Drive At KofC Hall
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, October 5, 2022:. The Wilmington Sons & Daughters of Italy has organized a Blood Drive from noon to 6pm at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). You must schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter zip code 01887 under zip code and go to October 5, 2022, under Knights of Columbus to make your appointment. Contact Linda Caruso at LCC194444@gmail.com or 508-265-7566 with questions.
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Families Invited To Trunk-or-Treat Event At Congregational Church On October 30, Immediately Prior To Horribles Parade
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Congregational Church is holding a Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 3pm to 4:15pm, in its parking lot (220 Congregational Church). The Trunk-or-Treat event is a FREE, FUN and SAFE way to celebrate Halloween with friends and family. Kids will get to...
Comments / 0