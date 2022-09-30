ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

WBEC AM

A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge

If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory

Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WBEC AM

Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town

Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Tuesday Evening Fire On Dartmouth Street In Pittsfield

Thankfully, a fire at a home that housed four families in Pittsfield was quickly extinguished on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was injured. That's according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, Daniel Garner. In a media statement, Deputy Chief Garner reports that at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Pittsfield Police Make Arrest In Friday Night Shooting Death

An arraignment will be held today concerning the shooting death of Teddy Cepeda,43, of Pittsfield Friday night. Pittsfield police after an investigation made the arrest of Desmond Phillip, Friday evening for the murder of the 43-year-old. The investigation went into the early morning hours of Saturday. After receiving a 911...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail

One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
WBEC AM

This Berkshire County Residents Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations

Here is the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high level strategic marketing, branding and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

The Berkshires Has Two of the Best Fall Hikes in Massachusetts

Happy first day of Fall, everyone! We all know how beautiful the Berkshires can be as soon as the Fall season hits. If you like to go hiking, you get to experience that much more of it from the scenery you'll experience. It just so happens two of Massachusetts' best Fall hikes are right here in the Berkshires. Can you guess where they are?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House. Now 220 Maple St. in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
789K+
Views
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

