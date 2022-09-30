Read full article on original website
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: 2023 Four-star PF Zayden High includes Tar Heels in his top five list
Despite Live Action being postponed, four-star 2023 prospect Zayden High traveled to Chapel Hill with his family for his official visit. Most of the bad weather was Friday, so he got to enjoy the campus the rest of the weekend, as well as the football team’s win over Virginia Tech Saturday.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Cognitive Dissonance
In the second game of this season, the Tar Heels defense gave up 40 points in the fourth quarter to Chase Brice and the mighty Appalachian State offense. (I don’t bring that up as a Mountaineer alumni, but to prove a point). A depleted Florida A&M squad was only down two scores at the end of the third quarter in the first game of the season. The Georgia State offense ran collectively for 235 yards. A struggling Notre Dame offense made the Carolina defense look like junior varsity.
Duke vs UNC will kick off under the lights in Wallace Wade Stadium
Duke Sports Information – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Oct. 15. Duke will host North Carolina for its week seven matchup. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 15. The game will be broadcast live on ACCN. The Blue Devils...
247Sports
N.C. A&T Aggie-NCCU Eagle Highlights: Duke’s Mayo Classic generates estimated $14.6 Million
Although the N.C. A&T Aggies lost to the NCCU Eagles in the Duke's Mayo Classic, the City of Charlotte won big time. This year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of a historic HBCU rivalry, with North Carolina Central University defeating North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday, September 3rd in Bank of America Stadium.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
You know what’s nice about taking a step back and finding the silver linings in even the most dispiriting loss? When you have a game like Saturday you enjoy it even more instead of looking for reasons to stay mad. The Tar Heels controlled the game throughout, the defense...
dukebasketballreport.com
YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Destroys The Tar Heels In Chapel Hill
Christian Laettner probably is the most disliked Duke player of all time, and certainly in Kentucky but overall too. Toss in four Final Fours and two swaggering back-to-back championships and it’s hard to argue. He has competition - Grayson Allen really rubbed people the wrong way. Steve Wojciechowski’s intensity...
Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil
There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue ...
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes open as favorites for ACC opener against North Carolina
As the Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee before the bye week, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the opening odds for this week’s game, as the Canes return to the field against the North Carolina Tar Heels. I’m not shocked...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign
Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It's just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Pinehurst Resort Ups Its Accommodation Game
From restoring its famed No. 2 course in 2011, opening a pioneering short course in 2017, and completely reimagining its No. 4 Course in 2018, Pinehurst Resort’s golf experience has continued to evolve over the past decade. More quietly, “The Cradle of American Golf” has significantly upgraded its array of luxury accommodations, highlighted by renovations to two of its iconic hotels and the acquisition of a noteworthy boutique inn in the quaint Village of Pinehurst.
cbs17
Fact check: Here’s why a closed Franklin County electronics plant matters to a state Senate race
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A once-booming Franklin County manufacturing plant that closed nearly 15 years ago has become part of the race for a seat in the North Carolina Senate. Republican businessman E.C. Sykes is running against Democrat Mary Wills Bode in the race to represent Senate District 18,...
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
Slain North Carolina man worked as ‘violence interrupter,’ friend says
Reshaun Cates was on his way to pick up his son when he was shot and died at an off-ramp from I-85 in Durham Sunday, his family said.
Government documents reveal further details after pilot jumped before emergency landing in NC
CBS 17 already learned that Charles Crooks fatally jumped from a cargo plane without a parachute, but now has more clarity on the timeline of which responding rescue agencies were made aware of the jump and how he was found.
Greensboro construction on I-73 is your first glimpse at Boom Supersonic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are traveling along Interstate 73 near the Piedmont Triad International Airport, you will find the shoulders of the highway closed for a construction project that started on Monday. And what you will be seeing are the first publicly visible indicators that Boom Supersonic’s manufacturing facility is being built at […]
Security cameras capture North Carolina chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of serious injuries sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in his vehicle that went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath Street. […]
Man charged with stealing fire truck in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police said that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
