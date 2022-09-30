Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Who's in, who's out for Texas against West Virginia
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lost wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the midst of a 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech while defensive lineman Moro Ojomo wasn’t able to make the trip to Lubbock, but both are back with the Longhorns back at home to face West Virginia on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1). Texas (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) head coach Steve Sarkisian told Alex Loeb of the Longhorn Network ahead of what could be the final trip to Austin for the foreseeable future for the Mountaineers with the Longhorns set to join the SEC in the coming years that Worthy, who injured his lower left leg late in the first half of the loss to the Red Raiders, and Ojomo, who didn’t recover in time from an ankle injury suffered in a 40-21 win over UTSA on Sept. 17 in time to get a spot on the travel roster for the conference opener, are expected to start against West Virginia (2-2, 0-1).
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
Red Raiders McGuire Says Team Needs 'Play Better Early On The Road'
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire says he's proud of his team's effort, but that the Red Raiders need to get started faster, especially on the road.
AdWeek
Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LPD searching for suspect in 2021 murder case
Lubbock Police identified Catelyn Pina, 20, as a murder suspect in the shooting death of Domingo Siri.
Comments / 0