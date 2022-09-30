AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lost wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the midst of a 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech while defensive lineman Moro Ojomo wasn’t able to make the trip to Lubbock, but both are back with the Longhorns back at home to face West Virginia on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1). Texas (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) head coach Steve Sarkisian told Alex Loeb of the Longhorn Network ahead of what could be the final trip to Austin for the foreseeable future for the Mountaineers with the Longhorns set to join the SEC in the coming years that Worthy, who injured his lower left leg late in the first half of the loss to the Red Raiders, and Ojomo, who didn’t recover in time from an ankle injury suffered in a 40-21 win over UTSA on Sept. 17 in time to get a spot on the travel roster for the conference opener, are expected to start against West Virginia (2-2, 0-1).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO