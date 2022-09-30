Read full article on original website
Gustav Stickley House Foundation hosting fundraiser
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Few things in Central New York are as renowned around the world as Stickley Furniture, and part of that lastly legacy is the Gustav Stickley House in Syracuse. The foundation tasked with the restoration and preservation of the home is looking for your help. The...
Apple Harvest Festival takes over downtown Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Celebrating four decades of fall festivities and kicking off New York Cider Week, the Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival returned to downtown during the first weekend of October. The 40th annual festival, sponsored by Tompkins Community Bank, took over the streets of Ithaca from September 30...
Clayscapes Pottery selling products at Hafner’s Garden Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — This weekend is a big one for clay lovers. Clayscapes Pottery will be selling a wide variety of handmade pieces at Chuck Hafner’s Garden Center. The market will give Central New Yorkers the chance to shop from local potters and ceramic artists from all over the area. Everything from decorative to functional ceramic pieces will be available to purchase.
Community Folk Art Center celebrates 50 years
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — For 50 years, the Community Folk Art Center has helped share, preserve and continue the art and history of African American Culture. Later next month, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform “The Ailey II” at the historic Landmark Theatre to celebrate the milestone.
CNY WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It isn’t every day you see someone celebrate their 100th birthday, and for James Sakezles it was about a whole lot more. Sakezles was drafted out of Clarkson College and served in the 336 Engineer Combat Battalion C Company Demolition from January 1943 until December 1945. He fought on D-Day, storming the beaches in Normandy, and his platoon also liberated concentration camps around Gerdelegen within Nazi Germany.
Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway
(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!. The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 2. Tuesday, October 3 will...
YWCA holds 1st annual Block party to Eliminate Racism
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The YWCA believes in order to create a more equitable community, it requires more than just kindness, it requires action. That is exactly what they did Saturday afternoon when they organized the first annual Block Party to Eliminate Racism. YWCA Deputy Executive Director Wenona Timmons...
Tell Me Something Good: A story about books with impact: Doyle’s Books
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Michael Brophy still remembers the first book that made an impact on him, when he was only about 12 years old. A novel about a prisoner in a French penal colony, “Papillion.”. And I remember that being riveting, playing like a movie in my...
Frosty start to the week for CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – SUNDAY NIGHT:. The high clouds that were over us late in the afternoon Sunday thin out and winds die down, so we have a perfect recipe for ‘radiational cooling’ across Central New York. There will be widespread low to mid 30s across the...
#14 Cortland runs wild in win over Morrisville
CORTLAND, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Jaden Alfanostjohn (Westhampton/Westhampton Beach) rushed for 247 yards and a touchdown and Cole Burgess (Greenwich) caught two touchdown passes as Cortland defeated visiting Morrisville, 28-7, in the Empire 8 opener for both teams. Cortland ranked 11th nationally by the AFCA and 14th by D3football.com,...
#13 Ithaca football rolls to road win at Hobart
GENEVA, N.Y. (ITHACA ATHLETICS)– The nationally ranked No. 12/13 Ithaca College football team put up 21 second quarter points against Hobart College at Boswell Field on the first day of October and never looked back, as the Bombers secured a 31-7 Liberty League victory. Ithaca, which is now 30-4 all-time against Hobart, is 4-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in Liberty League play.
9/30 – Friday Night Fever Highlights & Scores
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve hit week four of the high school football season. The Fever made 11 stops across Section III. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above. Vote for this week’s hot play. Here’s a look at the Week...
Where to Watch: SU vs. Wagner
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will host the Wagner Seahawks in the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday evening. Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a missing woman, who also has dementia and could be at a risk to her safety. Police are looking for 72-year-old Marie Jackson who left her residence in the 300 block of Third Street around 6 PM last evening (September, 29th) with no known direction of travel. Ms. Jackson is a black female, approximately 5 foot 11 inches, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat and no additional clothing description. Ms. Jackson has dementia and is believed that her safety is at risk.
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
