Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos
Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats, said in a report released Wednesday. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers. English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former President Donald Trump, giving Russia a direct conduit to millions of people.
Carvana Named Title Sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association in Multi-Year Partnership
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online was announced today as the title sponsor for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) ahead of the 2023 season. Set to break new ground in the burgeoning world of pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, the fastest growing used car retailer in U.S. history continues to forge new partnerships with some of the most engaging and enticing sports brands on the rise. Effective January 1, 2023, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is set to serve up happiness to the millions of players and fans who have already flocked to the sport, positioning the sport to attract millions more this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005303/en/ Carvana is named as the title sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association in a new multi-year partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)
Brijesh Jeevarathnam to Succeed Kelly Meldrum as Global Head of Fund Investments at Adams Street Partners
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with more than $50 billion of assets under management, announced today that Brijesh Jeevarathnam will be promoted to Partner & Global Head of Fund Investments. Jeevarathnam, who joined Adams Street as a Partner in Primary Investments in 2016, will also become a member of the firm’s Executive Committee as part of his new role. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005265/en/ Brijesh Jeevarathnam has been promoted to Partner & Global Head of Fund Investments of Adams Street Partners. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cutting emissions will hit growth, but costs of inaction much higher, says IMF
Vital steps to reduce greenhouse gases by 25% by the end of the decade will lead to lower growth and higher inflation but the costs of inaction would be far greater, the International Monetary Fund has said. The IMF said decades of procrastination meant what could have been a smooth...
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Coronavirus Watch: Vaccine visibility wanes
I looked down at my COVID-19 vaccination card this morning, completely unsure of how long it'd been since my last one. Turns out, it was June 6. So, with most major retailers offering both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines, I figure it's time to schedule that, along with my flu shot. But...
Airbus Ventures Leads Qunnect, Inc. Series A Financing Round
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Airbus Ventures congratulates Qunnect, the leader in quantum internet technologies, on today announcing its Series A financing of over $8M. The round was led by Airbus Ventures, with additional participation from Quantonation, SandboxAQ, NY Ventures, Impact Science Ventures, and Motus Ventures. Spearheaded by CEO Dr. Noel Goddard and founders Dr. Mehdi Namazi and Mael Flament, Qunnect is developing quantum-secure networking technology designed for scalable deployment on existing telecom fiber infrastructure. These new funds will be used to further develop their product suite, scale manufacturing, and launch a multi-node R&D quantum network testbed to demonstrate entanglement distribution protocols. This network, connected to existing fiber optic cable in New York City, will be the first of its kind in the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005309/en/ Qunnect’s Qu-Mem is the first commercial quantum memory on the market and sits in a standard server rack without the need for extreme cooling or vacuum infrastructure support. (Source: Qunnect)
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin defends retreat from occupied regions as Ukraine recaptures ‘dozens’ of towns
Moscow says occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will be with Russia forever’ as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance
Techmer PM Releases First-Ever Sustainability Report
CLINTON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Techmer PM has released its first-ever sustainability report. The 43-page document showcases some of the company’s enablement technologies and internal initiatives to provide sustainable solutions to various stakeholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005135/en/ Techmer PM 2022 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
Are the protests in Iran just doomed to flare and then be crushed?
“This is not a protest anymore. This is the start of a revolution,” chanted a group of students outside the science department of Mashhad University, as the unprecedented protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini continued into their 18th day on Monday. That assessment, at least until...
'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
"Best before" labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the world
