The Associated Press

Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos

Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats, said in a report released Wednesday. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers. English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former President Donald Trump, giving Russia a direct conduit to millions of people.
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus Watch: Vaccine visibility wanes

I looked down at my COVID-19 vaccination card this morning, completely unsure of how long it'd been since my last one. Turns out, it was June 6. So, with most major retailers offering both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines, I figure it's time to schedule that, along with my flu shot. But...
AFP

'Get lost': Iran schoolgirls lead protests over Mahsa Amini death

Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, removing their hijabs and staging sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by the security forces. Schoolgirls have since taken up the baton around the country, removing their hijabs, shouting anti-regime slogans and defacing images of the clerical state's leaders.
