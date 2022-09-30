Read full article on original website
Related
'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
"Best before" labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the world
Cutting emissions will hit growth, but costs of inaction much higher, says IMF
Vital steps to reduce greenhouse gases by 25% by the end of the decade will lead to lower growth and higher inflation but the costs of inaction would be far greater, the International Monetary Fund has said. The IMF said decades of procrastination meant what could have been a smooth...
Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos
Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats, said in a report released Wednesday. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers. English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former President Donald Trump, giving Russia a direct conduit to millions of people.
Coronavirus Watch: Vaccine visibility wanes
I looked down at my COVID-19 vaccination card this morning, completely unsure of how long it'd been since my last one. Turns out, it was June 6. So, with most major retailers offering both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines, I figure it's time to schedule that, along with my flu shot. But...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White missing kids receive most online attention, Musk's revived Twitter deal: 5 Things podcast
Missing white kids receive more shares than posts about missing Black kids, medical examiners report grim details of Ian's victims: 5 Things podcast
San Diego Union-Tribune
This California veggie sandwich makes the most of the state's warm-weather bounty
Cool cucumbers, creamy avocado and crisp sprouts make the best sammy, suitable for salad-haters and salad-lovers
13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid
These toxic investments could wreak havoc on your portfolio if you aren't careful.
'Get lost': Iran schoolgirls lead protests over Mahsa Amini death
Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, removing their hijabs and staging sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by the security forces. Schoolgirls have since taken up the baton around the country, removing their hijabs, shouting anti-regime slogans and defacing images of the clerical state's leaders.
Comments / 0