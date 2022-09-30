ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

The Valley Reporter

Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont

While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
EDEN, VT
sevendaysvt

Lee’s Asian Mart Opens in South Burlington

A large Asian grocery store opened on September 18 in the Blue Mall at 150 Dorset Street in South Burlington. Lee's Asian Mart occupies the renovated, 7,000-square-foot space that was most recently Vermont's sole Outback Steakhouse, which closed in May 2020. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out

Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Los Angeles biotech investor pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a transcontinental murder-for-hire conspiracy that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man. Serhat Gumrukcu, a 39-year-old Turkish citizen, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington, where he entered the plea to...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Peru, NY, teacher wins $50,000 prize in national program

PERU, N.Y. — An educator in Peru, New York, was awarded a $50,000 prize for teaching excellence on Tuesday as part of a national recognition program. Leif Sorgule, an Industrial Technology teacher at Peru High School, was one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
PERU, NY
colchestersun.com

'Everyone is so happy to be here:' Colchester's first Autumnal Market attracts a crowd

Two dozen craft vendors, two food trucks and many more guests turned out for the first-ever Autumnal Market in Colchester last Saturday. The town-hosted event, meant to highlight local businesses, took place on the green at Severance Corners near the McGillicuddy’s pub, and the day seemed perfect for it: Walking on the grass you could feel the crisp fall air and smell sweet maple treats from the food trucks.
COLCHESTER, VT

