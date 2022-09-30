Read full article on original website
The Valley Reporter
Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont
While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
Lee’s Asian Mart Opens in South Burlington
A large Asian grocery store opened on September 18 in the Blue Mall at 150 Dorset Street in South Burlington. Lee's Asian Mart occupies the renovated, 7,000-square-foot space that was most recently Vermont's sole Outback Steakhouse, which closed in May 2020. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the...
WCAX
Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
WCAX
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
Colchester Sun
City council votes 4 to 1 to approve resolution of appreciation for Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko and the work they did as interim co-managers
ESSEX JUNCTION — Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko made history as the interim co-managers who guided the Village of Essex Junction through the municipal transition of becoming a city. Sept. 14 was their last official day as co-managers, and Regina Mahony was welcomed into her role as city manager.
WCAX
Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Los Angeles biotech investor pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a transcontinental murder-for-hire conspiracy that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man. Serhat Gumrukcu, a 39-year-old Turkish citizen, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington, where he entered the plea to...
healthvermont.gov
News Release: Vermont Investigating Cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease Cases in Franklin County
BURLINGTON, VT - The Department of Health investigation into reports of Legionnaires’ disease in Franklin County identified five confirmed cases, including one death of an individual in their 70’s, but the source of the infections remains unknown. The cases, reported to the Health Department between Aug. 12 and...
In Lake Placid, short-term rental owners feel ‘vilified’
Tensions grow as community weighs options on updating STR regulations. Lake Placid has long been a happy place for the Gajda-Perdon family. Their trips started in the 1970s when there were just two of them, Jo-Ann and George. Over time, they introduced their three children to Lake Placid, a beautiful...
mynbc5.com
Vermont residents learn Florida home is damaged days after Hurricane Ian's landfall
MILTON, Vt. — A Vermont couple is starting to learn the extent of the damage caused to their Pine Island, Florida, home after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwestern part of the state five days ago. Laurie Adams moved to the island, in a neighborhood called St. James...
mynbc5.com
Peru, NY, teacher wins $50,000 prize in national program
PERU, N.Y. — An educator in Peru, New York, was awarded a $50,000 prize for teaching excellence on Tuesday as part of a national recognition program. Leif Sorgule, an Industrial Technology teacher at Peru High School, was one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
colchestersun.com
'Everyone is so happy to be here:' Colchester's first Autumnal Market attracts a crowd
Two dozen craft vendors, two food trucks and many more guests turned out for the first-ever Autumnal Market in Colchester last Saturday. The town-hosted event, meant to highlight local businesses, took place on the green at Severance Corners near the McGillicuddy’s pub, and the day seemed perfect for it: Walking on the grass you could feel the crisp fall air and smell sweet maple treats from the food trucks.
Live Blog: Police hold briefing on two murders
Police have scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference to discuss the homicides, which occurred hours apart Sunday night.
Help Needed Finding Missing Teen from Peru, New York Last Seen on September 27, 2022
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days. Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues
The two shootings took place Sunday night, according to authorities — one at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and the other on Williston Road in South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues.
