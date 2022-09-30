Read full article on original website
Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
Tribute area to honor fallen veterans on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bright and cheery spot to honor fallen veterans now exists on Charleston’s West Side. The Gold Star Mothers now have a special tribute area at the Patrick Street Triangle. Gold Star Mothers are those who have lost their children while they were serving in the U.S. Military. The yellow roses […]
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
Ironton Tribune
Huntington to dedicate street to Carter on Oct. 28
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — A longtime Marshall University professor and one of the Tri-State’s most dedicated activists is set to be honored by the City of Huntington later this month. A street dedication ceremony is set for Friday, Oct. 28 to honor Phil Carter, who has taught social...
wvpublic.org
Ceremony In Raleigh County Honors ‘Little Jimmy’ Dickens
Family of the late country music legend and Raleigh County native, “Little Jimmy” Dickens, will honor his memory this weekend. Born in Raleigh County in 1920, Dickens became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983.
2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
Local couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary at Glen Ferris Inn
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, October 1, 2022, family and friends will be celebrating the 70th wedding anniversary of Shirley (Shirl) and Jeanetta Wolfe of Kincaid, WV. The celebration will be held at the Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris WV. Shirl and Jeanetta met at a...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority continues push for emergency service workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority’s executive director says the organization is where they need to be with the number of emergency service workers but is always looking to add on. Monica Mason, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) executive director recently spoke to...
Metro News
Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years
BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
‘Mothman Mayhem’: Clay Center hosts interactive murder mystery
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Clay Center will be hosting a spooky interactive murder mystery in October. The goal? Find the real suspect and clear the name of the state’s most infamous cryptid – The Mothman! According to the Clay Center, “Murder in the Museum: Mothman Mayhem” is set for Thursday, Oct. 27, with the […]
’13 Gives Back’ recognizes the West Virginia National Guard
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a tremendous team effort to help clean up communities in West Virginia that were hit hard by devastating and historic flooding last month. That’s why for the month of September our 13 Gives Back award is going to members of the West Virginia National Guard. Guard members were at […]
Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
woay.com
Watch D.O.G.S returns to Fayette County Schools, getting a fresh start at Fayetteville Pre-k through 8
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Started in Arkansas in 1998, the family engagement educational initiative, Watch D.O.G.S., has come to Fayette County. An acronym for Dads of Great Students, the program incorporates dads, or father figures into the school setting to support the students. The mission is for the dads to help the students in two ways, to provide a positive male role model in their lives, and to reduce bullying.
West Virginia elementary school janitor found with meth on campus, police say
VIENNA, W. Va. — A janitor at a West Virginia elementary school is accused of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana while on campus, authorities said. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, the Vienna Police Department said in a news release.
Man arrested for robbing a West Virginia Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Saturday for robbing a Subway in Sissonville, West Virginia and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called to the Subway store that is located within a Little General convenience store on Call Road in […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
wvexplorer.com
Grotto at Coonskin Park
Coonskin Creek falls into "The Grotto" at Coonskin Park, located in Charleston, West Virginia, in Kanawha County, in the Metro Valley Region. Photo by Rick Burgess.
UPDATE: Water service restored in Rock View
UPDATE: ROCK VIEW (LOOTPRESS) – A water line issue affecting residents in the Rock View area Sunday evening has reportedly been resolved. The latest in a series of water issues to impact the Rock View area, a leak announced Sunday evening by the Town of Pineville was rectified over the ensuing hours with completion of repairs having been confirmed at around 10:00pm Sunday night.
WSAZ
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
woay.com
Beckley fall burn times set to begin on October 1
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Common Council members have approved fall burn times to begin on October 1 to December 31. Residents can burn vegetation on their property within the city’s corporate limits from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am. Individuals must notify the Beckley Fire Department in advance.
