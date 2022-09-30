ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
CNBC

Credit Suisse shares tank 10% on restructuring, capital concerns

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged nearly 10% in Europe's morning session, after the Financial Times reported the Swiss bank's executives are in talks with its major investors to reassure them amid rising concerns over the Swiss lender's financial health. Spreads of the bank's credit default swaps (CDS), which provide investors...
TheStreet

Credit Suisse Is in Deep Trouble

Speculation surrounding the future of the Swiss banking giant has been going on for several months in the markets, in business and political circles, as well as on social networks. The No. 2 Swiss bank and one of the largest banks in the world is in deep trouble and is...
Markets Insider

China told big banks to avoid publishing sensitive research before a key CCP Summit, while Beijing intervenes in currency markets. Here's what to know.

Welcome back, readers. I'm Phil Rosen. It's good to see you. Most headlines last week highlighted the tumult of the UK debt and currency markets — and that trend isn't quite over, with the UK government this morning announcing a significant U-turn by scrapping a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after setting it out.
Motley Fool

2 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in October

Rising interest rates allow banks to charge more for their services. Toronto-Dominion and Bank of Montreal are ready to benefit from rising rates and ready for recessionary risks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool

1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%

The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
TheStreet

Stocks Mixed, Credit Suisse, Tesla, OPEC+, and Jobs Friday In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, October 3:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed as Investors Kick Off the Final Quarter of 2022. U.S. equity futures were mixed on Monday after closing out a dismal September as investors looked past the worst month for the S&P 500 since 2008 and seek to gauge whether the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-tightening efforts to combat inflation will continue.
