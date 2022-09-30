Read full article on original website
Related
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
‘I’d never seen anything like it’: how market turmoil sparked a pension fund selloff
Bank of England stepped in on Thursday to stabilise price of UK government bonds and avert a deeper crisis
CNBC
Credit Suisse shares tank 10% on restructuring, capital concerns
Shares of Credit Suisse plunged nearly 10% in Europe's morning session, after the Financial Times reported the Swiss bank's executives are in talks with its major investors to reassure them amid rising concerns over the Swiss lender's financial health. Spreads of the bank's credit default swaps (CDS), which provide investors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Credit Suisse, Tesla, Myovant Sciences and more
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla dropped 5.7% in the premarket after announcing deliveries of over 343,000 vehicles during the third quarter. That number was a record high for Tesla and up 42% from a year ago, but below forecasts. ViaSat (VSAT) – ViaSat rallied 5.9% in premarket trading after the...
Wall Street banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs fined $1.8 billion over failures in monitoring how staff used personal phones to talk about work
A Goldman Sachs senior investment banker sent and received "tens of thousands" of off-channel text messages, the SEC said.
Global M&A, lending falls off a cliff after logging record years, as investment banks prepare for the new normal with slimmed-down teams.
Cross-border dealmaking and financial sponsor activity were down nearly 40% and 26%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2022.
Credit Suisse Is in Deep Trouble
Speculation surrounding the future of the Swiss banking giant has been going on for several months in the markets, in business and political circles, as well as on social networks. The No. 2 Swiss bank and one of the largest banks in the world is in deep trouble and is...
China told big banks to avoid publishing sensitive research before a key CCP Summit, while Beijing intervenes in currency markets. Here's what to know.
Welcome back, readers. I'm Phil Rosen. It's good to see you. Most headlines last week highlighted the tumult of the UK debt and currency markets — and that trend isn't quite over, with the UK government this morning announcing a significant U-turn by scrapping a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after setting it out.
Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for growth-sources
HONG KONG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Tencent is resetting its M&A strategy to put more focus on buying majority stakes mainly in overseas gaming companies, as the tech giant eyes global expansion to offset slowing growth at home in China, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Global hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - New hedge fund launches dove in the second quarter to the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, while fund liquidations spiked, industry data provider HFR said on Friday.
Motley Fool
2 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in October
Rising interest rates allow banks to charge more for their services. Toronto-Dominion and Bank of Montreal are ready to benefit from rising rates and ready for recessionary risks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%
The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Credit Suisse, Citi cut 2022 year-end target for S&P 500
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse and Citigroup became the latest brokerages to bring down their 2022 year-end targets for the S&P 500 index (.SPX), as U.S. equity markets bear the heat of aggressive central bank actions to tamp down inflation.
Stocks Mixed, Credit Suisse, Tesla, OPEC+, and Jobs Friday In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Monday, October 3:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed as Investors Kick Off the Final Quarter of 2022. U.S. equity futures were mixed on Monday after closing out a dismal September as investors looked past the worst month for the S&P 500 since 2008 and seek to gauge whether the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-tightening efforts to combat inflation will continue.
Apple falls after Bank of America downgrades the iPhone maker on indications of a slowdown in consumer spending
Apple shares were downgraded to neutral from buy at Bank of America on Thursday, contributing to a nearly 5% drop in the iPhone maker's shares. The investment bank sees near-term risk to earnings from a weaker iPhone 14 cycle and a potential slowdown in services. BofA's fiscal 2023 earnings and...
Comments / 0