Gate City, VA

Roundup: Daniel Boone rolls over Sullivan East on Senior Night

The Daniel Boone girls’ soccer team honored their nine seniors with a 6-0 victory over Sullivan East on Senior Night at Nathan Hale Stadium. Tiffany Pope got the Lady ’Blazers rolling early with a strong boot from the right side off an assist by Cassidy Church. Shyra Phan was nearly knocked to the ground, but kicked a goal for the first of her three goals for a 2-0 lead.
BLUFF CITY, TN
'We make it a point to celebrate and enjoy every game'

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian emphasizes to his players to enjoy playing football because they never know when it might be their last game. That's hit home with starting center Carson Christian, the coach’s son, a senior who is currently sidelined with a knee injury suffered in the Greeneville game.
KINGSPORT, TN
Vines looks forward to chance at professional lacrosse

Lacrosse can be a foreign word to some sports fans, but for Hunter Vines it became a world of opportunity that is still paying dividends. The Elizabethton native, a standout player at High Point University, was recently drafted in the sixth round by the Vancouver Warriors of the National Lacrosse League. It will be a while before Vines gets his professional chance, but it’s another step forward.
HIGH POINT, NC
Virginia Tech blanks ETSU in men's soccer

Virginia Tech scored a pair of first-half goals and used a lockdown defensive effort to take a 2-0 men’s soccer victory over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium. The Hokies (2-8-1) struck early as Danny Flores scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute. The...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
West Ridge mourns loss of freshman band student Gracie McBryant

BLOUNTVILLE — Gracie Alyssa McBryant’s first Friday night homecoming football game as a high school student and marching band member also was her last. The 14-year-old West Ridge High School clarinet player performed in a homecoming half-time show on Sept. 23 and died eight days later, Saturday, Oct. 1, in a camper fire in the Akard community just west of Bristol shortly before 6 a.m.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Greene County schools off to rousing start in 2022

Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams. This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2 — the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
New ETSU chair wants to showcase regional talent

From ceramics and sculpture to printmaking and photography, both East Tennessee State University and the Appalachian Highlands are home to a range of talented artists. For Dr. Tao Huang, it’s partly the responsibility of ETSU’s Department of Art and Design to showcase that talent.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport approves partnership on developing HAAP industrial site

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night 7-0 to enter into a partnership to help develop a proposed 160-acre industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. The resolution, approved during the board's regularly scheduled business meeting, allows the city to partner with...
KINGSPORT, TN
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 5

Oct. 5, 1910: The Johnson City Comet noted several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Eva Taylor Jobe was down from Sycamore Shoals yesterday to attend the Reeves Simcox wedding.”. “J.C. Love has resigned as manager of the Love Thomas Co., and has been elected cashier of the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night

The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law

ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said the citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has always...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Announcing David Crockett High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court

Friday night’s rainy weather failed to dampen the 2022 Homecoming festivities at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough as the school christened its new football turf and lighting systems. In addition to the game, the school also selected a homecoming queen and king and homecoming court.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
ETSU ROTC inducting new Hall of Fame members

East Tennessee State University’s ROTC Program, a unit assigned to ETSU for more than half a century that has commissioned over 1,500 second lieutenants, is inducting new members into its Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame class of 2022, all decorated veterans, will be honored in a ceremony...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Fundraising for family of late Gracie McBryant exceed $6,700

BLOUNTVILLE — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County high school freshman who died in a camper fire reached more than $6,700 toward a goal of $10,000 Tuesday evening. West Ridge High School band clarinet player Gracie McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

