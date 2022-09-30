Lacrosse can be a foreign word to some sports fans, but for Hunter Vines it became a world of opportunity that is still paying dividends. The Elizabethton native, a standout player at High Point University, was recently drafted in the sixth round by the Vancouver Warriors of the National Lacrosse League. It will be a while before Vines gets his professional chance, but it’s another step forward.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO