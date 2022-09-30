Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
District 1-AA volleyball: Lady Vikings advance to title match
ERWIN — Top-seeded Tennessee High had its hands full Tuesday in the opening match of the District 1-AA volleyball tournament at Unicoi County. The Lady Vikings struggled early before recovering for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 victory over Elizabethton.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Daniel Boone rolls over Sullivan East on Senior Night
The Daniel Boone girls’ soccer team honored their nine seniors with a 6-0 victory over Sullivan East on Senior Night at Nathan Hale Stadium. Tiffany Pope got the Lady ’Blazers rolling early with a strong boot from the right side off an assist by Cassidy Church. Shyra Phan was nearly knocked to the ground, but kicked a goal for the first of her three goals for a 2-0 lead.
Johnson City Press
'We make it a point to celebrate and enjoy every game'
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian emphasizes to his players to enjoy playing football because they never know when it might be their last game. That's hit home with starting center Carson Christian, the coach’s son, a senior who is currently sidelined with a knee injury suffered in the Greeneville game.
Johnson City Press
Vines looks forward to chance at professional lacrosse
Lacrosse can be a foreign word to some sports fans, but for Hunter Vines it became a world of opportunity that is still paying dividends. The Elizabethton native, a standout player at High Point University, was recently drafted in the sixth round by the Vancouver Warriors of the National Lacrosse League. It will be a while before Vines gets his professional chance, but it’s another step forward.
Johnson City Press
Virginia Tech blanks ETSU in men's soccer
Virginia Tech scored a pair of first-half goals and used a lockdown defensive effort to take a 2-0 men’s soccer victory over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium. The Hokies (2-8-1) struck early as Danny Flores scored on a penalty kick in the sixth minute. The...
Johnson City Press
West Ridge mourns loss of freshman band student Gracie McBryant
BLOUNTVILLE — Gracie Alyssa McBryant’s first Friday night homecoming football game as a high school student and marching band member also was her last. The 14-year-old West Ridge High School clarinet player performed in a homecoming half-time show on Sept. 23 and died eight days later, Saturday, Oct. 1, in a camper fire in the Akard community just west of Bristol shortly before 6 a.m.
Johnson City Press
Stagnant offense too much for Bucs to overcome
Trying to cling to a lead with an offense going nowhere proved to be an impossible task for East Tennessee State’s football team. And it has left the Bucs in desperation mode.
Johnson City Press
Greene County schools off to rousing start in 2022
Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams. This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2 — the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
Johnson City Press
New ETSU chair wants to showcase regional talent
From ceramics and sculpture to printmaking and photography, both East Tennessee State University and the Appalachian Highlands are home to a range of talented artists. For Dr. Tao Huang, it’s partly the responsibility of ETSU’s Department of Art and Design to showcase that talent.
fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport approves partnership on developing HAAP industrial site
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night 7-0 to enter into a partnership to help develop a proposed 160-acre industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. The resolution, approved during the board's regularly scheduled business meeting, allows the city to partner with...
recordpatriot.com
Coal jobs are almost gone. Could a casino help rescue southwest Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. - Sonya Ratliff and about a dozen friends put on sparkly clothes and left early on a Tuesday morning to celebrate another mom's birthday. In years past, that might have meant brunch. Now, in this Bible Belt town on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains, it means slot...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 5
Oct. 5, 1910: The Johnson City Comet noted several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Eva Taylor Jobe was down from Sycamore Shoals yesterday to attend the Reeves Simcox wedding.”. “J.C. Love has resigned as manager of the Love Thomas Co., and has been elected cashier of the...
Tennessee football: Uniform combination for LSU game an interesting choice
Although it’s not the first time they have worn this combination away from home, it’s the first time they are wearing them on the road. Tennessee football is rolling out one of its signature uniforms, and the notable return of them will happen Saturday at the LSU Tigers.
Johnson City Press
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law
ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said the citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has always...
Johnson City Press
Announcing David Crockett High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court
Friday night’s rainy weather failed to dampen the 2022 Homecoming festivities at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough as the school christened its new football turf and lighting systems. In addition to the game, the school also selected a homecoming queen and king and homecoming court.
Johnson City Press
ETSU ROTC inducting new Hall of Fame members
East Tennessee State University’s ROTC Program, a unit assigned to ETSU for more than half a century that has commissioned over 1,500 second lieutenants, is inducting new members into its Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame class of 2022, all decorated veterans, will be honored in a ceremony...
Johnson City Press
Fundraising for family of late Gracie McBryant exceed $6,700
BLOUNTVILLE — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County high school freshman who died in a camper fire reached more than $6,700 toward a goal of $10,000 Tuesday evening. West Ridge High School band clarinet player Gracie McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning...
Johnson City Press
Committee proposes to replace old windows and gutters at Carter County Courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee reached a major decision during its meeting Tuesday evening to replace the windows and guttering of the Carter County Courthouse. The committee unanimously approved the plans for the $1.1 million project and sent the plans to the Budget...
