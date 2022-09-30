Read full article on original website
Related
‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
Putin concedes China has 'questions and concerns' over Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine
Hong Kong (CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised China's "balanced position" on the Ukraine war, though he conceded Beijing had "questions and concerns" over the invasion, in what appeared to be a veiled admission of their diverging views over the protracted military assault. Putin made the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Cornered by war, Putin makes another nuclear threat
In a harsh warning, President Vladimir Putin declared that he won't hesitate to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory, a threat that comes as Moscow is poised to annex swaths of Ukraine that Moscow has taken over after hastily called referendums there.While the West has heard such rhetoric from him before, the circumstances are starkly different.The Kremlin has orchestrated referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that are set to start Friday. Residents will be asked whether they want to become part of Russia — a vote that is certain to go Moscow's way. That means Russia could absorb...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Putin Isn't Bluffing About Using Nukes, Says European Union: 'Russian Army Has Been Pushed Into A Corner'
Top European officials must not shrug off Vladimir Putin’s recent nuclear threats — in fact, the EU foreign policy chief said Friday that the war had reached a “dangerous moment” with Russia’s army being backed into a corner. What happened: Following last weekend’s referendums, Putin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russians Fleeing Putin's Draft Can't Stay in Europe, EU Says
Russians fleeing their home country to avoid being drafted will be subjected to a rigorous security assessment before being granted a European Union visa, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday. EU member countries should not accept short-term Schengen visa applications from Russians who have already left the...
U.S. sanctions Putin allies, companies in response to Russia annexing regions in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin talks Friday at a ceremony in Moscow formally annexing four Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.
US hits Russia with new sanctions over Ukraine,tensions soar
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin's allies are increasingly turning their backs on him
At the beginning of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine back in February, numerous countries traditionally close to Moscow either maintained their close ties with Russia or did not condemn the invasion right away. However, the war has been dragging on for seven months now with recent successful counteroffensives on...
Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it rejects Russia's annexation of four regions in Ukraine, adding the decision is a "grave violation" of international law.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling of eight Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours has killed two civilians and injured 14 more, Ukraine’s presidential office reported Monday. A missile strike has been carried out on the city of Zaporizhzhia, capital of the Zaporizhzhia region, parts of which are under Russian control and which has been illegally annexed by Moscow. Russian forces fired some 10 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at the city and two nearby villages, according to the presidential office. The strike destroyed a rehabilitation center for children with special needs; one person was injured. No casualties were reported in the villages. Cities across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have also been shelled. In Nikopol, a frequent target of Russian shelling, power lines were damaged, as were a dozen residential buildings and private houses.
Russian ambassador summoned as Britain imposes new sanctions on Moscow
Britain has ramped up sanctions against Russia, with new measures targeting vulnerable sectors of the economy, in response to President Vladimir Putin’s “illegal” annexation of parts of Ukraine. The Russian ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, was summoned to the Foreign Office to be told of the UK’s...
MSNBC
Blinken condemns Putin’s annexation proclamation as Ukraine applies for NATO membership
Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned President Putin's proclamation that Russia will annex four Ukrainian regions, saying the move violates international law. Ukraine is responding to Russian President Putin’s announcement by formally submitting its application to join NATO. NBC News' Jay Gray has the details. Sept. 30, 2022.
Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks
KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
Russia's nuclear trade with Europe flows despite Ukraine war
PARIS (AP) — While the European Union has agreed to curtail its use of Russian oil and gas, its member nations continue to import and export nuclear fuel that is not under EU sanctions — to the chagrin of the Ukrainian government and environmental activists. A cargo ship carrying uranium that departed from the French port of Dunkirk traveled across the North Sea on Thursday, heading toward the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga. It was the third time in just over a month that the Panama-flagged Mikhail Dudin ship docked in Dunkirk to transport uranium from or to Russia. Environmental group Greenpeace France denounced the ongoing shipments and called for stopping all trade in nuclear fuel, which it said was “financing the war in Ukraine, extending (Europe’s) energy dependence and delaying the transition to renewable energy.” The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, did not propose targeting Russia’s nuclear sector in its latest sanctions package presented Wednesday.
NBC News
Putin is ‘trying to scare the West’ with nuclear threats: Fmr. Amb. to Russia
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul says the United States should pursue arms control agreements, even as the war in Ukraine goes on and Russia moves to annex territory. “It’s in America’s national security interest to have an arms control regime in place,” McFaul said.Sept. 29, 2022.
US News and World Report
West ‘Doomed’: Putin Declares ‘Anti-Colonial’ War After Annexing Ukraine Oblasts
President Vladimir Putin in perhaps his most venomous anti-Western public comments ever declared the beginning of a new anti-colonial movement against the “doomed” governments of the U.S. and its allies, speaking at a ceremony Friday in which he formally declared dominion over parts of Ukraine. [. READ:. Putin...
Comments / 0