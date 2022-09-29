IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Today marks the beginning of a new era for Blizzard Entertainment’s award-winning franchise: Overwatch ® 2 is live now and free to play worldwide with cross-platform play and progression for all players on Windows ® PC via Battle.net ®, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation ® 5, PlayStation ® 4, and Nintendo Switch ™ consoles! Setting the stage for years to come, Overwatch 2 will receive substantial seasonal updates, often including features such as new heroes, maps, game modes, cosmetics, and more released at a regular cadence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006046/en/ Overwatch 2 Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

