Technology

Phone Arena

Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year

Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs leak online

Android Smartphone Google Pixel Phablet Leaks / Rumors. As the release date of the Google Pixel 7 lineup is drawing near, the leaks from the mobile carrier market are starting to show up and these often prove to be entirely accurate. In this case, a source from a Taiwanese mobile carrier has leaked the Pixel 7 Pro specs sheet alongside that of its vanilla sibling.
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
TechRadar

iPhone 15 Ultra: what we know so far

Apple set off a tectonic shift in the iPhone world this year when it added a new device, and a new naming scheme to the iPhone 14 lineup, with the iPhone 14 Plus. Originally believed to be the 'iPhone 14 Max' and designed to complement the sizeable iPhone 14 Pro Max – with a simpler chip, display and camera system, the 14 Plus also showed that Apple wasn't beyond reworking its product names for better clarity.
notebookcheck.net

YouTube might limit 4K videos to YouTube Premium

Business Software Fail Android Apple Smartphone Tablet Laptop Desktop. Back in August, Google tested delivering up to 10 unskippable ads before videos, and fortunately that feature didn't make it further than the experimental stage. Now, it looks like Google is investigating another feature that would help increase the revenue generated by the platform via more YouTube Premium subscriptions. Sadly, if this feature goes beyond the experimental stage, regular YouTube viewers who enjoy 4K videos will have to get a subscription.
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
notebookcheck.net

UGreen 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger launches in UK with discount

UGreen has launched its new 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger in the UK. The company claims its GaN charger, which debuted in the US earlier this year, is as fast as any other on the market. You can use the gadget to charge three devices simultaneously. With the PD3.1 fast charging protocol, you can charge a MacBook Pro 16-in to 56% in 30 minutes via a 140 W USB-C port. Other outputs on the device include 100 W USB-C and 22.5 W USB-A ports.
daystech.org

More nightmares for Samsung! iPhone 15 Ultra is a supercharged Galaxy S23 rival – Apple’s plan

Just a number of moments after Apple unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Ultra through the “Far Our” occasion on September 6, I could not assist however consider an Ultra iPhone. And then, just some days after the iPhone 14 sequence was introduced, well-known tipster Mark Gurman got here out with information a few supposed iPhone 15 Ultra…The reality is, even when we put any educated guesses apart, it is clear to see that Apple’s been flirting with the Ultra branding for a while now. Apart from the Apple Watch Ultra, there’s additionally an Apple-made processor that is referred to as the M1 Ultra, powering essentially the most highly effective MacBook Pro accessible in the meanwhile. So, the hints are there…
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14 review: Minor tweaks but still a great phone

The iPhone 14 is a little bit of a weird release from Apple. The iPhone 14 Pro gets new features like an always-on display, a new 48-megapixel camera sensor, and the so-called Dynamic Island. The standard iPhone 14, however, gets none of that. It doesn’t even get a new processor, breaking years of tradition.
