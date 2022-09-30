Just a number of moments after Apple unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Ultra through the “Far Our” occasion on September 6, I could not assist however consider an Ultra iPhone. And then, just some days after the iPhone 14 sequence was introduced, well-known tipster Mark Gurman got here out with information a few supposed iPhone 15 Ultra…The reality is, even when we put any educated guesses apart, it is clear to see that Apple’s been flirting with the Ultra branding for a while now. Apart from the Apple Watch Ultra, there’s additionally an Apple-made processor that is referred to as the M1 Ultra, powering essentially the most highly effective MacBook Pro accessible in the meanwhile. So, the hints are there…

CELL PHONES ・ 17 HOURS AGO