Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
New devices leaked for Microsoft October event — here’s what we know
Reporting from WinFuture analyst Roland Quandt tips the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 all-in-one desktop for a launch at Microsoft’s October event.
protocol.com
10 people shaping the future of breach prevention
A strategy to prevent data breaches and minimize damages from compromised systems is not only essential but also in need of continual updating. Attacker techniques, and the tools that are available to thwart them, are always evolving. Here are 10 of the innovators who are working to shape the future of breach prevention.
protocol.com
Identity-based cyberattacks are the leading cause of security breaches. Here’s how to stop them.
From the SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline cyberattacks to the latest attacks against Twilio and Uber, a common thread runs through many of the high-profile breaches in recent years: The attackers succeeded by targeting identity credentials. And all those breaches that you didn’t hear as much about? Chances are that those...
NFL・
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
protocol.com
Time to exchange Exchange
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why another serious security flaw in Microsoft Exchange should have enterprise tech thinking real hard about moving on, how AI researchers are working to make the training process less compute-intensive, and why sovereign clouds might proliferate in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Never ignore this alert on your phone when browsing
If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users, Google is warning you to never ignore an important alert when browsing. You may have come across a cautionary message when you try opening certain sites on your phone suggesting that the site you are trying to visit was unsafe. This is called Google Safe Browsing and was designed to protect users like you from your personal and banking information being stolen.
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
protocol.com
5 ways businesses can improve information security
When it comes to information security ROI, multifactor authentication is hard to beat. Requiring a second form of identity verification, beyond just a username and password, has been shown to prevent the vast majority of credential-based attacks. Not all forms of MFA are created equal, though. Lately, hackers have been using techniques such as phishing to bypass some of the common methods for MFA, such as a one-time passcode sent to SMS and mobile push notifications. So while businesses that don't already have MFA would still benefit from deploying any type of the technology, those that want “unphishable” MFA will want to consider rolling out hardware security keys, which require a user to physically touch the key to complete a login. Where available, number matching — where the user inputs a code displayed in their browser into their phone, rather than the other way around — is another potential step up on MFA security.
LayerX Emerges From Stealth To Launch User-First Security Platform For All Browsers
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- LayerX, a Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity startup, has announced its emergence from stealth and the unveiling of its user-first browser security solution that aims to transform any browser into the most secure and manageable workspace, with near-zero user impact. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005524/en/ Source: LayerX
CNET
How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription
Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
TechRadar
Lazarus hackers target Dell drivers with new rootkit
It seems as blockchain developers and artists are not the only ones Lazarus Group targets with fake job offers. Aerospace experts and political journalists in Europe have also been recently targeted with the same form of social engineering attacks, with the same goal - corporate espionage and data exfiltration from business (opens in new tab) devices.
Vietnam Law May Impact Facebook, Twitter; Amazon Has A Sleep Tracker; India Lures Apple, Dell, HP: Top Financial Media Stories Thursday, Sept. 29
Vietnam plans to introduce new laws to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content. This could come as a setback for social media giants such as Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, and Twitter Inc. TWTR. BP plc BP laid off most contractors at...
The Windows Club
Best free Desktop Clock widgets for Windows 11/10
This post covers some best free desktop clock widgets for Windows 11/10. Back in Windows 7, we used to have a Windows Sidebar (or Windows Desktop Gadgets) feature with different interesting widgets. One of those widgets was the clock widget which can be placed and moved freely on the desktop screen. But later, that feature was discontinued because of security vulnerabilities. Now, we have a new Widgets feature in Windows 11/10 that lets you add and customize widgets, but it works in a different way. So, those who want to have a clock widget on their Windows 11/10 desktop screen, can check the tools covered in this post below.
Ars Technica
High-severity Microsoft Exchange 0-day under attack threatens 220,000 servers
Microsoft late Thursday confirmed the existence of two critical vulnerabilities in its Exchange application that have already compromised multiple servers and pose a serious risk to an estimated 220,000 more around the world. The currently unpatched security flaws have been under active exploit since early August, when Vietnam-based security firm...
techaiapp.com
New DDoS Malware ‘Chaos’ Hits Linux and Windows Devices
Researchers at Black Lotus Labs, security firm Lumen Technologies’ research unit, have identified a novel cross-platform malware. Dubbed Chaos by researchers, this malware has infected numerous Windows and Linux devices, including enterprise servers, FreeBSD boxes, and small office routers. Researchers Discovered ‘Chaos’. Lumen’s researchers have dubbed the malware...
protocol.com
How Capital One’s own data transformation journey led to the launch of a new software business
Cloud computing has changed the way businesses operate. By delivering services over the internet on demand, cloud computing enables enterprises to grow and adapt quickly and efficiently, with lower costs and simpler operations than on-site infrastructure. But many business leaders aren’t sure where to begin when it comes to migrating...
Windows 11 version 22H2: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's big 2022 OS update
Microsoft is now shipping its first big update to Windows 11, known as the 2022 Update and version 22H2, this next release continues the vision that was first introduced with Windows 11 last year. Here's everything you need to know.
TechRadar
WhatsApp video call users, Indian govt has a warning for you
WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.
