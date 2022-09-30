ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 people shaping the future of breach prevention

A strategy to prevent data breaches and minimize damages from compromised systems is not only essential but also in need of continual updating. Attacker techniques, and the tools that are available to thwart them, are always evolving. Here are 10 of the innovators who are working to shape the future of breach prevention.
#Zero Day#Vulnerabilities#Malware#Proxyshell#Cve 2022 41040#Microsoft Exchange
protocol.com

Time to exchange Exchange

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why another serious security flaw in Microsoft Exchange should have enterprise tech thinking real hard about moving on, how AI researchers are working to make the training process less compute-intensive, and why sovereign clouds might proliferate in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Android users: Never ignore this alert on your phone when browsing

If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users, Google is warning you to never ignore an important alert when browsing. You may have come across a cautionary message when you try opening certain sites on your phone suggesting that the site you are trying to visit was unsafe. This is called Google Safe Browsing and was designed to protect users like you from your personal and banking information being stolen.
5 ways businesses can improve information security

When it comes to information security ROI, multifactor authentication is hard to beat. Requiring a second form of identity verification, beyond just a username and password, has been shown to prevent the vast majority of credential-based attacks. Not all forms of MFA are created equal, though. Lately, hackers have been using techniques such as phishing to bypass some of the common methods for MFA, such as a one-time passcode sent to SMS and mobile push notifications. So while businesses that don't already have MFA would still benefit from deploying any type of the technology, those that want “unphishable” MFA will want to consider rolling out hardware security keys, which require a user to physically touch the key to complete a login. Where available, number matching — where the user inputs a code displayed in their browser into their phone, rather than the other way around — is another potential step up on MFA security.
LayerX Emerges From Stealth To Launch User-First Security Platform For All Browsers

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- LayerX, a Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity startup, has announced its emergence from stealth and the unveiling of its user-first browser security solution that aims to transform any browser into the most secure and manageable workspace, with near-zero user impact. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005524/en/ Source: LayerX
How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription

Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Lazarus hackers target Dell drivers with new rootkit

It seems as blockchain developers and artists are not the only ones Lazarus Group targets with fake job offers. Aerospace experts and political journalists in Europe have also been recently targeted with the same form of social engineering attacks, with the same goal - corporate espionage and data exfiltration from business (opens in new tab) devices.
Best free Desktop Clock widgets for Windows 11/10

This post covers some best free desktop clock widgets for Windows 11/10. Back in Windows 7, we used to have a Windows Sidebar (or Windows Desktop Gadgets) feature with different interesting widgets. One of those widgets was the clock widget which can be placed and moved freely on the desktop screen. But later, that feature was discontinued because of security vulnerabilities. Now, we have a new Widgets feature in Windows 11/10 that lets you add and customize widgets, but it works in a different way. So, those who want to have a clock widget on their Windows 11/10 desktop screen, can check the tools covered in this post below.
High-severity Microsoft Exchange 0-day under attack threatens 220,000 servers

Microsoft late Thursday confirmed the existence of two critical vulnerabilities in its Exchange application that have already compromised multiple servers and pose a serious risk to an estimated 220,000 more around the world. The currently unpatched security flaws have been under active exploit since early August, when Vietnam-based security firm...
New DDoS Malware ‘Chaos’ Hits Linux and Windows Devices

Researchers at Black Lotus Labs, security firm Lumen Technologies’ research unit, have identified a novel cross-platform malware. Dubbed Chaos by researchers, this malware has infected numerous Windows and Linux devices, including enterprise servers, FreeBSD boxes, and small office routers. Researchers Discovered ‘Chaos’. Lumen’s researchers have dubbed the malware...
WhatsApp video call users, Indian govt has a warning for you

WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.
