'Overwatch 2' Will Go Live Just Over 24 Hours After 'Overwatch' Shuts Down
One of the most popular multiplayer first person shooters, Overwatch, is officially shutting down — to make room for players to transition to its sequel. Overwatch 2 will completely replace Overwatch, meaning all players will have to start from square one together when the new game launches. Unfortunately, none of your progress will carry over from the first game to the second, so players only have until Overwatch servers go down to play. But what time does Overwatch 2 release?
Polygon
What’s in Overwatch 2’s store and season 1 battle pass
Overwatch 2’s transition from a premium game (the original Overwatch) to a free-to-play one will bring a long list of in-game purchases, including a seasonal battle pass, as well as à la carte skins and other cosmetic items. Blizzard plans to introduce a new battle pass about every nine weeks, with skins, sprays, animations, and bundles of digital goods rotating through the store on a faster cadence.
Polygon
Horizon Zero Dawn remaster reportedly coming to PS5
If you’ve been dying to revisit Horizon Zero Dawn, but can’t be bothered to play the original PlayStation 4 version on your PlayStation 5, you may be in luck. Eight months after the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, multiple reports say that the original game is getting a PS5 remaster.
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Steam Deck Can Play All the Games Your PC Can, but How Do You Find the Keyboard?
The Steam Deck plays all the games a PC can with nearly as much performance. A lot of those games only have the complete experience if you're able to talk with other players, whether you're planning a raid or just socializing. But the Steam Deck looks like a Nintendo Switch and only has the buttons you'd find on a handheld. There's no way to input text, or is there? Luckily, the Steam Deck team realized just how essential communication is to modern video games and added a virtual keyboard.
NME
Players aren’t happy about the ‘Overwatch 2’ monetization
Overwatch 2 will feature monetization in the form of character skins and a battle pass and players aren’t happy. It was previously announced that the upcoming sequel to the 2016 first-person shooter will include the first form of monetization, something that was never present in Overwatch, but Blizzard has finally revealed the details of what players will be able to spend their real-world money on.
Polygon
Six years on, No Man’s Sky is still reaching for the stars
No Man’s Sky is a limitless game filled with bizarre and beautiful planets, mysterious life forms, and varied quests. Six years after its release, the game continues to grow and change. While it has become synonymous with the concept of a development redemption arc, the truth is that No Man’s Sky has outgrown that tired narrative.
Diablo Immortal: How to navigate the Forgotten Nightmares update
Blizzard's financially successful mobile game, Diablo Immortal, has readied up players with the most extensive update yet. The Forgotten Nightmares update expands the story and Diablo's ongoing lore while adding new features and mechanics to ensure the game's grindfest doesn't grow stale. However, it is easy to get lost in the woods as a new player approaching Diablo Immortal, so we've created a guide that breaks down what's new, what's changed, and the best approaches for taking advantage of this colossal update once you've got it installed. It's time to load the app up, plug in your favorite Android gaming controller, and see how the latest update for Diablo Immortal stacks up.
happygamer.com
BioWare Claims It Designed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf So That Players Unfamiliar With The Series Can Still Enjoy And Appreciate The Game
BioWare has stated in a recent interview with Community Update that they are designing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with new players in mind. Dragon Age: Inquisition was released about 8 years ago, and it may be some time until the sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is released. BioWare is well aware that...
Polygon
Overwatch 2 will require a phone number to play — even if you’ve played the original
When Overwatch 2 replaces the original Overwatch on Oct. 4, players will be required to link a phone number to their Battle.net accounts. If you don’t, you won’t be able to play Overwatch 2 — even if you’ve already purchased Overwatch. The same two-factor step, called SMS Protect, will also be used on all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 accounts when that game launches, and new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts.
Polygon
Three lead Disco Elysium creatives confirm departure from developer ZA/UM
Three key creatives behind the acclaimed noir role-playing game Disco Elysium have confirmed that they have left the game’s developer, ZA/UM. Lead writer and designer Robert Kurvitz, art and design lead Aleksander Rostov, and writer Helen Hindpere made a brief statement on Rostov’s Twitter, saying simply: “We confirm that we are no longer at the studio.”
ComicBook
Warhammer 40K Releases New Faction, Immediately Nerfs It Due to Power Imbalance
Warhammer 40,000's newest army made quite an impression of the game's fanbase, although not in the way that Games Workshop expected. Last month, Games Workshop released the Codex and first miniatures for the Leagues of Votann, an updated version of the "Squats" (aka space dwarfs) from older editions of the game. The first miniatures for the Leagues of Votann only came out a few weeks ago and haven't been used in a major tournament, but that hasn't stopped Games Workshop from releasing an apology video and an errata scaling back the Leagues of Votann's most powerful abilities just a week after the faction's codex was released.
dotesports.com
Another version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released on Switch and fans are fine with it
The Bethesda gods have blessed Nintendo Switch players with the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle. The Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a bunch of new content, giving Switch users three official DLCs:. Dawnguard. Hearthfire. Dragonborn. This edition of the game celebrates the historical 10-year milestone of...
How to Get the Goat Simulator Skin in Fortnite
Goat Simulator fans rejoice! On Sept 29 it was revealed that Pilgor, the titular Goat Simulator protagonist, will be causing havoc for players in Fortnite in the form of a new outfit. If you're looking to get this wacky goat skin, don't worry: We've got you covered. Goat Simulator 3...
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Sept. 30-Oct. 4
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.
Digital Trends
Ubisoft and more offer ways to play purchased Google Stadia games elsewhere
Google recently announced that it plans to shutter its cloud gaming service Stadia in early 2023, leaving players who used it as one of their primary platforms in an awkward situation. Google already promised to refund people for their Google Stadia hardware and software purchases, but people are still losing access to games they enjoyed and save files they possibly dumped hours into. Thankfully, some developers are working on ways to help Stadia players.
Modern Warfare 2 Beta: A Glimpse Into One Of This Year's Biggest Titles
Call of Duty, the brainchild of Infinity Ward design teams and published by Activision, is undoubtedly the king of online war-based MMO. With 19 major mainstream titles and several spin-offs, this series stands on its own and has since its inception. As of June 2022, Call of Duty titles had sold a whopping 425 million copies worldwide, and the trend shows no sign of slowing. With the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare due to hit the shelves both digital and physical on October 28, 2022, fans are already rabidly purchasing their advanced copies, weapons packs/skins offered through the store, and the anticipation is real. Perhaps that is why Activision decided to push an Early Access Beta, letting fans test the game out last weekend, instead of the one-week early Beta in October that had been announced originally. It had its desired effect, drawing in millions of players and thousands upon thousands of dollars in hours. While no final total has been or probably ever will be reported, making those who were already excited rabid with anticipation for the full release, with several social media outlets further promoting or offering deals along with the title purchase.
Polygon
Dream, the massively popular Minecraft YouTuber, finally reveals his face
Dream, the popular Minecraft YouTuber known for using an avatar of a white mask with a simple smiley face on it, finally revealed his face during a stream Sunday night. The single clip alone has been viewed over 16 million times on his channel alone since it was uploaded last night.
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
The best pre-order deals for The Callisto Protocol on Playstation, Xbox and PC
The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game from Striking Distance Studios. While we saw plenty of new footage at the Summer Game Fest, there’s still plenty we don’t know around the upcoming title. Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, this latest title is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year. The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter's moon Callisto. The player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught...
