Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Blackmon: In big win, Gators deliver smiles to a struggling Sunshine State
GAINESVILLE — John and Kendra Coury don’t have power at their Redington Beach home, but they found their way to Gainesville on Sunday morning to soak in a sunny day in The Swamp with their Florida Gators. After Hurricane Ian devastated the state this week with a biblical...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators hopeful for return to winning ways against Eastern Washington
UF head coach Billy Napier posed that question to the media Monday following the Gators’ loss to Tenneseee. In the defeat, the Gators were solid at moments on either side of the ball. However, crucial defensive errors and a late turnover sealed UF’s fate in Neyland Stadium that day.
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats
South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
CBS Sports
Florida vs. Eastern Washington updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Florida Gators will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game. On Saturday, the Gators were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridagators.com
The Opening Kickoff: Gators vs. Eastern Washington
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Billy Napier had three press conferences leading up to Florida's home game against Eastern Washington. He spoke to the media on Monday at the Heavener Football Center like he usually does on game weeks. Next, he addressed reporters Wednesday morning on the SEC media teleconference, and finally, on Wednesday evening, Napier held a video conference call with reporters from his new office instead of doing it in person due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.
247Sports
5-star 2025 QB to visit Florida for Eastern Washington game
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Report: Gators to Experiment on Special Teams vs. Eastern Washington
The Gators will reportedly try something new on kickoffs against the Eagles.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
abccolumbia.com
ABC Columbia forecast team: Tracking Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have updates each hour throughout the day.
WIS-TV
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Independent Florida Alligator
P.K. Yonge: A UF laboratory school with rich history
Before entering sixth grade, students at P.K. Yonge Developmental School have to make the jump from one side of Tumblin’ Creek to another. The waterway, which divides campus based on grade level, serves as a literal and symbolic bridge between the elementary and secondary school students. On the north side of the water stand students K-5, who wait until the final week of their fifth grade school year before they cross the walkway with their parents, signifying their transition into the next tier of their education.
abccolumbia.com
Tracking Ian’s path: Midlands Impact ABC Columbia Forecast
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have live updates online and...
manninglive.com
McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor
McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
wpde.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
WCJB
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
WCJB
Trash services updates across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
Comments / 0