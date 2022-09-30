ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Gators hopeful for return to winning ways against Eastern Washington

UF head coach Billy Napier posed that question to the media Monday following the Gators’ loss to Tenneseee. In the defeat, the Gators were solid at moments on either side of the ball. However, crucial defensive errors and a late turnover sealed UF’s fate in Neyland Stadium that day.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats

South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
ORANGEBURG, SC
floridagators.com

The Opening Kickoff: Gators vs. Eastern Washington

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Billy Napier had three press conferences leading up to Florida's home game against Eastern Washington. He spoke to the media on Monday at the Heavener Football Center like he usually does on game weeks. Next, he addressed reporters Wednesday morning on the SEC media teleconference, and finally, on Wednesday evening, Napier held a video conference call with reporters from his new office instead of doing it in person due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
abccolumbia.com

ABC Columbia forecast team: Tracking Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have updates each hour throughout the day.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

P.K. Yonge: A UF laboratory school with rich history

Before entering sixth grade, students at P.K. Yonge Developmental School have to make the jump from one side of Tumblin’ Creek to another. The waterway, which divides campus based on grade level, serves as a literal and symbolic bridge between the elementary and secondary school students. On the north side of the water stand students K-5, who wait until the final week of their fifth grade school year before they cross the walkway with their parents, signifying their transition into the next tier of their education.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
abccolumbia.com

Tracking Ian’s path: Midlands Impact ABC Columbia Forecast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have live updates online and...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor

McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
MANNING, SC
wpde.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCJB

Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Trash services updates across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
GAINESVILLE, FL

