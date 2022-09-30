Mary Ann Crandell (Crandells Enterprises) to Receive 2022 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
The Nation’s Oldest and Largest Black Trade Associations Form National Alliance for Black Business
On September 27 at the State of Black Business Luncheon in Washington, D.C., the National Business League (NBL) and the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) came together as the nation’s two oldest and largest Black trade associations to announce their formation of the National Alliance for Black Business (NABB).
Empower Me Academy facilitates leadership development through 'Basketball-Thon'
Empower Me Academy's Basketball-Thon develops lifelong skills for athletic excellence with a unique culture that focuses on values.
getnews.info
Forctis AG Announces the Launch of NINA, a Unique NFT Marketplace with Digital Rights Protection
The right technology for digital creators and investors in digital objects. Forctis AG is pleased to announce the launch of the NINA Digital Art TokenPlace platform, a place where artists can create freely and trade with trusted digital rights management. More than just another NFT marketplace (or TokenPlace, a “marketplace for tokens” as is referred to on NINA, and a registered trademark of Forctis AG) the NINA Platform has been built around a breakthrough digital rights management (DRM) technology aiming to reset and redefine the NFT landscape.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Spanish professor receives fellowship, brings new ideas to Elon
Elon alumna Deena Elrefai ’22 shares her work with immigration policy in professor Federico Pous' Exploring Identity class Sept. 22. Professor of Spanish Federico “Fede” Pous is bringing new perspectives of learning to Elon University students as one of 10 nationwide faculty members in the third cohort of the Andrew W. Mellon Periclean Faculty Leadership program.
TrueNorth Expands Executive Team by Welcoming Carla Miller as Vice President of Sales
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TrueNorth.co, a global financial services software development company, today announced the addition of Carla Miller to the executive team as VP of Sales. Carla will be pivotal in building out TrueNorth’s newest Salesforce business unit which leverages cloud technologies to help clients transform their businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005772/en/ Carla Miller joins TrueNorth as VP of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
independentsector.org
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
In 2007, President George W. Bush signed the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program into law, to encourage college graduates to pursue careers in service of the common good. Social workers, educators, researchers, public-interest lawyers, nurses, and museum curators working 10 years in the nonprofit sector can earn forgiveness on eligible student loans. The program forgives the remaining balance on employees’ direct loans after 120 qualifying monthly payments have been made under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer. Qualifying employers include the U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or nonprofit organizations.
