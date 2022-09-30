ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mary Ann Crandell (Crandells Enterprises) to Receive 2022 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

By NationalBlackGuide
nationalblackguide.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

Forctis AG Announces the Launch of NINA, a Unique NFT Marketplace with Digital Rights Protection

The right technology for digital creators and investors in digital objects. Forctis AG is pleased to announce the launch of the NINA Digital Art TokenPlace platform, a place where artists can create freely and trade with trusted digital rights management. More than just another NFT marketplace (or TokenPlace, a “marketplace for tokens” as is referred to on NINA, and a registered trademark of Forctis AG) the NINA Platform has been built around a breakthrough digital rights management (DRM) technology aiming to reset and redefine the NFT landscape.
TECHNOLOGY
elonnewsnetwork.com

Spanish professor receives fellowship, brings new ideas to Elon

Elon alumna Deena Elrefai ’22 shares her work with immigration policy in professor Federico Pous' Exploring Identity class Sept. 22. Professor of Spanish Federico “Fede” Pous is bringing new perspectives of learning to Elon University students as one of 10 nationwide faculty members in the third cohort of the Andrew W. Mellon Periclean Faculty Leadership program.
ELON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Associated Press

TrueNorth Expands Executive Team by Welcoming Carla Miller as Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TrueNorth.co, a global financial services software development company, today announced the addition of Carla Miller to the executive team as VP of Sales. Carla will be pivotal in building out TrueNorth’s newest Salesforce business unit which leverages cloud technologies to help clients transform their businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005772/en/ Carla Miller joins TrueNorth as VP of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
independentsector.org

Public Service Loan Forgiveness

In 2007, President George W. Bush signed the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program into law, to encourage college graduates to pursue careers in service of the common good. Social workers, educators, researchers, public-interest lawyers, nurses, and museum curators working 10 years in the nonprofit sector can earn forgiveness on eligible student loans. The program forgives the remaining balance on employees’ direct loans after 120 qualifying monthly payments have been made under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer. Qualifying employers include the U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or nonprofit organizations.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy