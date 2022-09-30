Read full article on original website
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
Ken Shamrock Responds To Fans Asking Him To Referee Special Match At Extreme Rules
With Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle set to face off in the first main roster Fight Pit match in WWE History, eyes have been on who will officiate the matchup over the past couple of days. While UFC legend and WWE fan Daniel Cormier was ultimately chosen to do the honors at Extreme Rules, fans had been calling for another former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter to officiate the match.
AEW Removed from Channel Owned By Warner Bros. Discovery In Other Countries
Space, a network owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Americas, which is owned by TNT/TBS parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, no longer airs AEW. Dynamite and Rampage will no longer air on Space in Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, according to AEW. There has been no word on why the programming was pulled, but as of yesterday, Friday, September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, except in Brazil.
WWE Is Prepared For AEW Chant Hijacking DX Reunion On RAW
WWE is said to be “ready” for fans attempting to hijack next week’s DX reunion on RAW with chants of ‘Daddy Ass.’. DX will reunite on the October 10th episode of RAW to mark the 25th anniversary of forming in 1997. The reunion is expected to...
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
Jade Cargill Appears At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Event
Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts crossovers are nothing new to fans. With world champions like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, or Jake Hager testing their luck in the octagon, or Ronda Rousey, Tyson Fury, or Cain Velasquez stepping into the squared circle, the two forms of entertainment can't get enough of each other. Sometimes, crossovers don't need to be physical, like The McMahons sitting cage side at a recent UFC event, or Daniel Cormier refereeing the upcoming Fight Pit match, but one recent crossover has turned the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, into "That B***h Show."
Booker T Believes Sasha Banks And Naomi Broke Tradition With WWE Walkout
Sasha Banks and Naomi were set for a six-woman tag team main event on the May 16th, 2022, edition of "WWE Raw" they day they reportedly walked out of the company. As the show was starting, Banks and Naomi placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and left the building, after which they were suspended and their titles were vacated. Now, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has opened up about what he would have done if he was in Banks' and Naomi's shoes.
WWE SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa versus Riddick Moss and Ricochet. Sami and Ricochet start things off and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal and arm wringer. Ricochet with punches and a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Moss tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Moss with a back drop. Moss with forearms but Sami sends Moss into the ropes. Solo tags in and he kicks Moss and punches him. Solo with head butts and kicks. Sami kicks Moss from the apron and then Sami tags in. Sami with a kick to the midsection. Sami misses a clothesline and Moss sends Sami to the floor. Ricochet kicks Solo and Moss with a knee that sends Solo to the floor.
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
Ricky Steamboat To Team With FTR At 11/27 Big Time Wrestling Event
The Dragon has found a couple of partners. As Sports Illustrated reported, Ricky Steamboat will return to the ring for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena. Steamboat hasn't wrestled since 2010 when he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat against The Dudebustera, Caylen...
WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser
The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.
Backstage News On Several WWE Superstar Name Changes
It was Shakespeare who wrote "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon likely didn't have The Bard's words in mind when he decided to issue an edict in April 2022 that WWE Superstars would no longer use their real names or names they used on the Indies, but that's generally how many on the roster chose to approach it. Though slightly jarring at first, people like Theory, Riddle, Ciampa, and GUNTHER still retained the aspects of their characters that fans have come to know and love over the years.
Chris Jericho Reveals Dangerous Move He Told Eddie Kingston To Hit Him With
AEW fans may remember that the Chris Jericho/Eddie Kingston match from AEW Revolution 2022 started with Jericho being dropped right on his head. Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Jericho revealed the move was by design. "I was like 'We're on first. I want you to just dump me on my head,'"...
Drew McIntyre Reveals Advice From The Rock That Got Him Going
Drew McIntyre has found success in WWE, becoming a Triple Crown Champion with two WWE World Championship reigns, two WWE Tag Team Championship wins, and one Intercontinental Championship victory. McIntyre also found success outside of WWE in Impact Wrestling, being one of the only men to win both the Impact World Championship and the WWE World Championship. The Rock also found success in WWE, and then transcended the business to become one of the world's biggest stars, appearing at the Super bowl, multiple different Hollywood movies, and even creating a show dedicated to his life known as "Young Rock." McIntyre revealed advice that the former 10-time WWE World Champion gave him that got him going.
Backstage News on WWE’s Current Plans Survivor Series and Extreme Rules
There is currently no word on whether Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos or WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend at Extreme Rules. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE executives have been contemplating an Extreme Rules battle for The Usos, but nothing had been confirmed as of mid-week.
Earl Hebner Talks About The Time Andre The Giant Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Earl Hebner recalled one of the many times Andre The Giant didn't know his own strength. Hebner called numerous matches during Andre The Giant's career, including the well-known twin referee angle with his late brother, Dave. Earl and Dave argued about who was the actual referee of the WWE Championship match between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. It was Dave who counted the pinfall for Andre The Giant despite the fact that Hogan beat the count well before three.
