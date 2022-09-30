ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 28

Rick McGee
4d ago

There's no excuse for this. This WAS the greatest country on earth that could once overcome any logistical issue

Reply(3)
13
Christie Cobb
4d ago

iwe wouldn't have high gas prices if JoeBama hadn't shut down our source of oil the keystone pipeline

Reply(2)
17
Terry Dickerson
4d ago

or maybey because china Joe gave are reserves to china and were at a 37 year low.

Reply(1)
10
1470 WMBD

Sharp increase in local gas prices in the last week

PEORIA, Ill. – The analysts warned us, and it happened. Gas prices, according to both GasBuddy.com and AAA shot up in the last week. GasBuddy’s Peoria average went up nearly 27 cents a gallon compared to the week before, to $4.05 as of Monday. AAA’s Peoria-Pekin metro average is at $4.06, up more than 22 cents.
PEORIA, IL
1520 The Ticket

A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois

What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Village rejects 'anti-corporate tax incentive,' gas stations sue Oak Park

Arlington Heights rejects 'anti-corporate tax incentive' measure. An organization’s campaign to prevent the village of Arlington Heights from providing tax incentives for a proposed Chicago Bears stadium complex has hit a snag. On Monday, the village board voted to reject a proposed “anti-corporate tax incentive” ordinance. The ordinance was...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
FOX 2

Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year

ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox32chicago.com

Flood-damaged cars from Hurricane Ian may soon appear in Illinois, AG warns

CHICAGO - Thousands of cars and trucks were caught in rising waters as Hurricane Ian made its way across the Southeast, and not just mainstream ones. Many totaled flood cars illegally find their way back into the used car market after every major flood event, while others with minor damage that isn't properly disclosed could lead to major repair bills down the road.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

AG Warns To Look Out For Hurricane-Damaged Cars Being Sold In Illinois

It’s a common problem after major natural disasters, and state officials are once again warning about the possibility of damaged used cars being brought from areas hard-hit by Hurricane Ian for resale in Illinois. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says unscrupulous sellers often try to unload storm-damaged and flooded vehicles...
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois farmers expect 2022 yields to be average

Combines are rolling and the harvest is underway in Illinois. It’s too early for the definitive numbers, but most people expect 2022 to wind up an average year for crop yields. Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden Harvest in east central Illinois, said 2022 will go down as a...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Illinois Duck Hunting May be a Little More Challenging This Year

Duck hunting may be a little more challenging this year. Drought conditions in the Canadian Prairies, where most Illinois ducks breed, have been the worst in decades. That’s led to a decline in the duck population says State Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:. “There are still...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois treasurer discussed program for people with disability

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience focuses on people with disabilities and teaching them how to build their finical wellness. Through the program individuals with...
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbradio.com

Killing Frost Ends Wisconsin Growing Season

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A killing frost has quickly brought green plants to a standstill, while turning the leaves on many trees into bright colors across the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the latest crop/weather summary from the state's agriculture department said farmers had...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
MAUSTON, WI
KICK AM 1530

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

