Gas Price

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
freightwaves.com

FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff

You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Amazon Increases Average Pay For Fulfillment and Transportation Workers

Amazon is upping its pay for its front-line workers ahead of the holiday season. The e-commerce giant on Thursday announced that average starting salaries for employees in fulfillment and transportation would increase from $18 to more than $19 per hour, marking an almost $1 billion investment over the next year. Depending on their position and location, employees can now earn between $16 and $26 per hour.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders

WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Syracuse.com

Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program

Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights

As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
RETAIL
