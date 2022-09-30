Read full article on original website
Walmart hit with massive backlash after leaked memo revealed why customers will soon be paying more for products
WALMART has plans to start charging shoppers for substitutions they receive when an item in an online pickup or delivery order contains an out-of-stock item and customers are not happy. Originally, customers have been charged the same price for the item they initially ordered, even if the substituted item was...
Walmart announces major store change that will be huge cost benefit to shoppers – but there’s a bigger perk for families
WALMART has revealed dozens of its stores will be updated, benefitting thousands of families. The retail giant is investing $240million as it renovates 41 stores across Missouri. Walmart stores will offer pick-up, delivery and Express Delivery services once they've been renovated, KSNF reports. Customers that opt for Express Delivery will...
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Walmart & Kroger shoppers caught doing a ‘switcheroo’ at the self-checkout are at risk of arrest & even jail time
WALMART and Kroger shoppers that are caught swapping the barcodes of items at the self-checkout risk arrest and could even face jail time. The tactic, known as a “switcheroo”, involves customers peeling the sticker off a cheap product and putting it over the pricing label of something more expensive.
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff
You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
5 Ways Jeff Bezos Lives an Extravagant Life
Jeff Bezos was flying high during the pandemic, both literally and figuratively. In August 2020, he became the first human being on Earth to amass a net worth of more than $200 billion. A little less...
Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change
RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
Amazon debuts new shopping portal for customers on government assistance
Amazon on Monday launched a new shopping portal called Amazon Access that is designed for shoppers receiving government assistance.
Amazon Increases Average Pay For Fulfillment and Transportation Workers
Amazon is upping its pay for its front-line workers ahead of the holiday season. The e-commerce giant on Thursday announced that average starting salaries for employees in fulfillment and transportation would increase from $18 to more than $19 per hour, marking an almost $1 billion investment over the next year. Depending on their position and location, employees can now earn between $16 and $26 per hour.
Walmart’s new store addition finally arrives in America for the first time and it’s perfect for saving money
WALMART has launched an exciting new store addition that could provide online shoppers with lightning-fast shipping. On Wednesday, the retailer opened the first of four planned "next generation" fulfillment centers that use brand new technology to get items shipped fast. The new facility in Joliet, Illinois is a whopping 1million...
Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders
WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves
The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse...
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
Amazon Study Shows Focus on Business Purchasing Practices Has Risen With Inflation
Amazon Business’ “2022 State of Business Procurement Report” shows that companies are on board with digital procurement and gives suppliers reason to breathe easy. According to the report, most businesses aren’t planning procurement budget cuts. We unpacked some key findings from Amazon’s survey of procurement professionals...
I'm a professional baker. I tried chocolate-chip cookies from Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway to find the best.
I tried chocolate-chip cookies from the bakery section of Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and Costco. As a pro baker, I had high expectations — but Safeway and Walmart didn't impress me much. Costco's cookies were soft and not too sweet with lots of chocolate chunks.
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
