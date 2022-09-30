Dad & Daughter From South Side Chicago, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens

Read full article on original website
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4
We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
KCJJ
Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check
A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
bhhschicago.com
737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107
Fantastic panoramic city views from this corner unit in a one-of-a-kind building, Skybridge, located in West Loop. Large 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet plus additional storage. In-unit washer/dryer. Unique building location allows elevator access directly to Whole Foods. Amenities include onsite manager, receiving room, bike room, fitness center, and rooftop deck. Close to the "L," Metra, Mariano's, Randolph Street, and all the exciting restaurants and shopping in the Loop!
Gas Station with a purpose holds Grand Opening in Chicago Lawn
What do a children’s book writer and a gas station owner have in common? Community. Roopster Roux creator, Lavaille Lavette, pitched her idea of partnering with a gas station to promote reading to owners Naser Odeh and Mohammed Abdullah and they got it immediately. For Black communities that are...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning. Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.
fox32chicago.com
Toddler drowns at Navy Pier • firefighter with cancer goes home • Chicagoland ranked in best places to live
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The woman charged with attempted murder after pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier is in court today. Josiah Brown, of Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records. Officials say the boy had to...
Whole Foods employees in Englewood given 60-day notice
Employees at Whole Foods in Englewood reportedly received a 60-day notice five months after the grocer announced that it would close the struggling store. That means the store is likely to close November 13, near the start of the holiday season. But Whole Foods corporate office will not confirm the date of the store’s closure.
CBS News
Free admission to 8 Chicago area museums Sunday for Bank of America Card holders
CHICAGO (CBS) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well, there's good news for Bank of America cardholders. Customers will have free access to eight museums across the city Sunday as part of its Museums on Us program. It runs the first weekend of every month. Participating...
Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments. The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices. “Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers...
Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
Chicago shootings: 3-year-old boy among 25 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says
At least 25 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
fox32chicago.com
'Do you wanna get shot?': Robber targets pedestrians in West Town, Wicker Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for Northwest Side residents after a series of robberies in the West Town and Wicker Park neighborhoods. In each incident, a man approaches a victim, implies he has a gun and asks "do you wanna get shot?" before taking the victim's purse and property.
fox32chicago.com
2 men robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Two men were robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Back of the Yards Sunday morning. Police say a 20-year-old and a 34-year-old man were approached by suspects who demanded their belongings after displaying a handgun in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue around 5 a.m. No injuries were...
Evanston man charged with robbing 2 USPS postal carriers: police
EVANSTON, Ill — An Evanston man was charged with robbing two USPS postal carriers. Earlier this week, police issued a warning after two postal workers were robbed. The most recent incident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers learned a carrier was robbed and assaulted. One day earlier, around […]
cwbchicago.com
Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say
A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
nypressnews.com
Boy, 14, among 2 shot in drive-by attack on South Side
A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 6:20 p.m., the two were standing in the 7200 block of South Dobson Street when someone drove up next to them in a vehicle and an occupant opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
'Keep moving to keep going': Village of Homewood woman turns 108 years old
She's been a staple of this south suburban Chicago community for more than six decades.
Man shot, critically wounded during fight on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night. Police say a man, 26, was in a fight with another man in the 1000 block of North Pine Avenue. The second man has a gun and shot the...
cwbchicago.com
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley
CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
