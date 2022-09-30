ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dad & Daughter From South Side Chicago, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens

By NationalBlackGuide
nationalblackguide.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago magazine

Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4

We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
CHICAGO, IL
KCJJ

Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check

A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
CORALVILLE, IA
bhhschicago.com

737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107

Fantastic panoramic city views from this corner unit in a one-of-a-kind building, Skybridge, located in West Loop. Large 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet plus additional storage. In-unit washer/dryer. Unique building location allows elevator access directly to Whole Foods. Amenities include onsite manager, receiving room, bike room, fitness center, and rooftop deck. Close to the "L," Metra, Mariano's, Randolph Street, and all the exciting restaurants and shopping in the Loop!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning. Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Whole Foods employees in Englewood given 60-day notice

Employees at Whole Foods in Englewood reportedly received a 60-day notice five months after the grocer announced that it would close the struggling store. That means the store is likely to close November 13, near the start of the holiday season. But Whole Foods corporate office will not confirm the date of the store’s closure.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Racism#Owners Of Black Owned#Shelf Life
Fox 32 Chicago

Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox32chicago.com

2 men robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Back of the Yards Sunday morning. Police say a 20-year-old and a 34-year-old man were approached by suspects who demanded their belongings after displaying a handgun in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue around 5 a.m. No injuries were...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Evanston man charged with robbing 2 USPS postal carriers: police

EVANSTON, Ill — An Evanston man was charged with robbing two USPS postal carriers. Earlier this week, police issued a warning after two postal workers were robbed. The most recent incident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers learned a carrier was robbed and assaulted. One day earlier, around […]
EVANSTON, IL
cwbchicago.com

Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say

A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Boy, 14, among 2 shot in drive-by attack on South Side

A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 6:20 p.m., the two were standing in the 7200 block of South Dobson Street when someone drove up next to them in a vehicle and an occupant opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley

CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy