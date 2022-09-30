ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James wants Anthony Davis to become Lakers' No. 1 option

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
LeBron James is about to begin his 20th season in the NBA at age 37, and with all that experience and wisdom has come miles of wear and tear.

He is one of the most dedicated and aware athletes when it comes to taking care of his body, and he has long known he needs to gently let his foot off the gas pedal as he grows older, at least in the regular season.

To do that without sacrificing wins, he needs his teammates to pick up the slack. That’s where Anthony Davis comes into play.

According to a report, the four-time MVP, as well as new head coach Darvin Ham, wants the superstar big man to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ top option on offense.

Via Yahoo Sports:

“Head coach Darvin Ham will look to utilize the eight-time All-Star as the No. 1 offensive option to aid in minimizing the workload of four-time MVP LeBron James, who is entering his 20th season.

“Davis said James, 37, has been in his ear about taking over the reins of the team, while the rest of the roster would follow his lead.”

This closely resembles the talk that came out of training camp three years ago, when James talked about Davis being L.A.’s No. 1 option.

But without a doubt, limiting James’ minutes and workload will be one of the team’s biggest keys to success this season.

