Dresden, TN

radionwtn.com

UC Tornadoes Suffer First Loss Of Season

Nick Markle immediately put Union City’s first loss into perspective. “Every regular season goal we had is still attainable and right in front of us,” the Tornado head coach said after his third-ranked team was beaten 47-20 by reigning Class 2A state champion Westview Friday night. The loss...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away

Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Power Outage on Sunday in Union City

Union City Energy Authority lost power to about 2000 customers on Sunday afternoon around 3:15. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said the Industrial Substation had a 13KV switch burn up, causing the substation’s main breaker to open. Power was restored to all customers around 3:45, after employees switched a...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival Off To Good Start

Tiptonville, Tenn.–The 51st annual Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival is off to a big start with large crowds already on the grounds. Over 200 vendors are set up and thousands of visitors are expected. The Festival is at the state park at 2595 State Route 21E, Tiptonville. For more info, call the Park Office (731) 253-8003. The festival continues all day today and Sunday. The kettle corn vendor in photo is just one of many vendors this year. (Reelfoot Lake photo).
TIPTONVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Dresden, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning

Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
DRESDEN, TN
WBBJ

Flea market returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
JACKSON, TN
weatherboy.com

Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center

According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Person
Steve Spurrier
WBBJ

Jackson police investigate Sunday robbery at Huck’s gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to the Jackson Police Department, a robbery took place Sunday at a local gas station. In a social media post, JPD says officers responded to a robbery at Huck’s, a convenience store located at 7 Ridgecrest Road around 11:30 a.m. According to police, two...
JACKSON, TN
newsleaderonline.com

WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22

A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
WILDERSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest. Officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart on Truman Boulevard on Friday, September 30 to investigate the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers learned there had been a fight between two customers...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
radionwtn.com

Obion County Deputy Graduated From State Academy

Union City, Tenn.–Obion County’s newest deputy Cody Hayes has graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy. Sheriff Karl Jackson said, “We are proud to have Cody serving and protecting with us.” (Obion Co. Sheriff’s Office photo).
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Man charged with attempted murder in Hickman

A man has been charged with attempted murder in Hickman. KYTN reports that Fulton County dispatch received calls of shots fired just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, near sixth and seventh streets. According to a police report, a person said their car was hit by shots allegedly fired by 32-year-old Travis...
HICKMAN, KY
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
WBBJ

Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
DYERSBURG, TN

