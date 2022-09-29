Read full article on original website
UC Tornadoes Suffer First Loss Of Season
Nick Markle immediately put Union City’s first loss into perspective. “Every regular season goal we had is still attainable and right in front of us,” the Tornado head coach said after his third-ranked team was beaten 47-20 by reigning Class 2A state champion Westview Friday night. The loss...
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
thunderboltradio.com
Power Outage on Sunday in Union City
Union City Energy Authority lost power to about 2000 customers on Sunday afternoon around 3:15. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said the Industrial Substation had a 13KV switch burn up, causing the substation’s main breaker to open. Power was restored to all customers around 3:45, after employees switched a...
radionwtn.com
Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival Off To Good Start
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The 51st annual Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival is off to a big start with large crowds already on the grounds. Over 200 vendors are set up and thousands of visitors are expected. The Festival is at the state park at 2595 State Route 21E, Tiptonville. For more info, call the Park Office (731) 253-8003. The festival continues all day today and Sunday. The kettle corn vendor in photo is just one of many vendors this year. (Reelfoot Lake photo).
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
WBBJ
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
weatherboy.com
Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center
According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
WBBJ
Jackson police investigate Sunday robbery at Huck’s gas station
JACKSON, Tenn. — According to the Jackson Police Department, a robbery took place Sunday at a local gas station. In a social media post, JPD says officers responded to a robbery at Huck’s, a convenience store located at 7 Ridgecrest Road around 11:30 a.m. According to police, two...
newsleaderonline.com
WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22
A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
radionwtn.com
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
KFVS12
Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest. Officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart on Truman Boulevard on Friday, September 30 to investigate the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers learned there had been a fight between two customers...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Deputy Graduated From State Academy
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County’s newest deputy Cody Hayes has graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy. Sheriff Karl Jackson said, “We are proud to have Cody serving and protecting with us.” (Obion Co. Sheriff’s Office photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
westkentuckystar.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Hickman
A man has been charged with attempted murder in Hickman. KYTN reports that Fulton County dispatch received calls of shots fired just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, near sixth and seventh streets. According to a police report, a person said their car was hit by shots allegedly fired by 32-year-old Travis...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
