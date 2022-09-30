Heading into the 2022-23 season, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has not yet been signed to a contract extension, which has led to plenty of speculation in recent months. As of now, the uber-talented Pastrnak is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. There had been some talk months ago that the Bruins may look to deal him if contract talks weren't going well, though management swiftly denied those rumors. It appears they weren't lying, as, according to Ty Anderson of Boston's 98.5 The Sports Hub, they are willing to go as high as he wants. In fact, Anderson suggested that if and when he signs, it will be the richest team deal in team history.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO