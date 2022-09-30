Read full article on original website
2022 FIRST ROUND PICK AMONG THOSE CUT BY CANADIENS ON TUESDAY
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've made seven cuts to their training camp roster. Among those players are 2022 first round pick Filip Mesar and 2019 third round pick Mattias Norlinder. Both Mesar and Norlinder have been assigned to the Laval Rocket...
FULL WAIVERS LIST FOR OCTOBER 4TH
As we approach the beginning of the regular season, teams are preparing their rosters for opening night. The 2022-23 schedule will begin on Friday overseas in Czechia, while things get underway here in North America in one week, on October 11th. On Tuesday, the waiver wire featured a total of...
SENATORS RECEIVE AWFUL NEWS IN NET, CLAIM GOALIE OFF WAIVERS
According to Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun, Senators' goalie Cam Talbot will miss five-to-seven weeks with an upper-body injury, a huge blow to Ottawa's goaltending. Darren Dreger believes Talbot suffered a fractured rib at practice but played through it all week. Dreger says the goalie could miss as little as four weeks, but it sounds like Talbot will miss the start of Ottawa's season.
IT APPEARS HOCKEY LEGEND JAROMIR JAGR HAS FINALLY CALLED IT A CAREER
After more than three decades playing professional hockey, it appears Jaromir Jagr is finally hanging up the skates. In a recent interview in his home country of the Czech Republic, the 50-year-old said he is currently not playing and hasn't this season. He's been with the Kladno Knights, the Czech league team he owns, for every game helping with coaching and other things. However, Jagr said he actually feels no draw to lace up the skates right now.
CANUCKS RELEASE 547-GAME VETERAN FROM PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Vancouver Canucks have decided to release defenceman Danny DeKeyser from his professional try-out contract (PTO). In three appearances with the Canucks during the pre-season, DeKeyser had no points and four shots on goal. He'll now become an unrestricted free agent once again. DeKeyser, 32,...
BOSTON BRUINS LOSE ANOTHER KEY PLAYER TO INJURY
Boston Bruins head coach announced today that forward Taylor Hall is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. A devastating blow for a team counting on depth scoring in the absence of star players. Currently on the Bruins' injured list:. - Brad Marchand. - Charlie McAvoy. - Matt Grzelyck. - Taylor Hall.
PENGUINS LOSE FORWARD TO WAIVERS, AT RISK OF LOSING A DEFENDER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has claimed 26-year old, Czech forward Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Zohorna has spent the last two years in the Penguins' organization after playing eight seasons in the Czech Lliga. In 51 AHL games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Zohorna has scored 32 points.
DANIEL SPRONG LANDS CONTRACT WITH SEATTLE AFTER SUCCESSFUL PTO
After signing a professional try-out contract last month with Seattle, Dutch-born forward Daniel Sprong has agreed to a one-year, two-way deal with the Kraken worth $750,000 at the NHL level. Sprong, 25, became an unrestricted free agent this summer after splitting time with Washington and Seattle last season. The Kraken...
555-GAME NHL VETERAN LANDS PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Despite only playing nine games since early 2020, 555-game NHL veteran Jason Garrison is back in the game. On Monday, the Chicago Wolves announced that they've signed Garrison to a professional try-out contract (PTO) as the team is set to open training camp this week. Garrison, 37, appeared in nine...
TAGE THOMPSON FINISHES OFF GORDIE HOWE HAT-TRICK IN DEFENSE OF HIS TEAMMATE (VIDEO)
When Buffalo signed Tage Thompson to that massive contract extension earlier in the summer, lots of folks questioned whether he would fulfill his side of the bargain. Well, if he continues to do stuff like this, those folks will not have a leg to stand on. What a scene from Thompson, scoring a beauty, earning the secondary assist, and then mugged Jalen Chatfield after he dummied Vinnie Hinostroza.
MITCH MARNER NOT HAPPY AFTER EMBELLISHMENT PENALTY (VIDEO)
Mitch Marner gave the referee an earful tonight after being called for embellishment. Up 3-0 to Montreal halfway through the third, Marner was given the lightest of taps from Canadiens' defenseman Mike Matheson and...yeah. I'm not going to rip apart Mitch Marner here. He did try to sell that and...
SENATORS RELEASE FORMER 5TH OVERALL PICK FROM HIS PTO
The Ottawa Senators announced a flurry of roster moves following Saturday night's overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens. Several players were assigned to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League, but arguably the big move of the evening was releasing a former 5th overall pick from his PTO. Michael...
MAT BARZAL INKS HUGE CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH NEW YORK ISLANDERS
The New York Islanders have signed forward Mat Barzal to an eight-year, $73.2 million contract ($9.15M AAV):. Mat Barzal just earned a huge payday, and critics are split on whether or not this is a smart bet by GM Lou Lamoriello. On one hand, Barzal has not scored more than...
BLACKHAWKS LOSE BORIS KATCHOUK FOR START OF SEASON
The Blackhawks announced today that forward Boris Katchouk will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain:. Katchouk, 24, was a 2016 second round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning and was acquired by the Blackhawks in the Branden Hagel trade. In 59 games, Katchouk has 7 points....
RASMUS SANDIN REVEALS HOW HE KEPT CALM DURING TENSE CONTRACT NEGOTIATION
Toronto Maple Leafs defensemen Rasmus Sandin recently signed a bridge contract with the club after a contentious contract negotiation. No doubt, that was a stressful period for the 22-year old Swede, not knowing what his year would look like. As it were, Sandin needed to look outward for ways to...
BRUINS PREPARED TO MAKE PASTRNAK HIGHEST PAID PLAYER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has not yet been signed to a contract extension, which has led to plenty of speculation in recent months. As of now, the uber-talented Pastrnak is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. There had been some talk months ago that the Bruins may look to deal him if contract talks weren't going well, though management swiftly denied those rumors. It appears they weren't lying, as, according to Ty Anderson of Boston's 98.5 The Sports Hub, they are willing to go as high as he wants. In fact, Anderson suggested that if and when he signs, it will be the richest team deal in team history.
DARRYL SUTTER GIVES RIDICULOUSLY HIGH PRAISE TO HUBERDEAU
The Calgary Flames went out and acquired Jonathan Huberdeau in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, and it seems that head coach Darryl Sutter is more than happy with the acquisition. He gave him high praise on Monday speaking to media. "Jonathan Huberdeau is probably the best passer that this team has...
ROMAN JOSI SHARES WHOLESOME MOMENT WITH YOUNG SWISS HOCKEY PLAYER (VIDEO)
Roman Josi is back in Switzerland this week as him and the Nashville Predators take on his former club, SC Bern, in an exhibition game on Monday afternoon as part of the NHL's Global Series. Leading up to Monday's game, Josi and the Preds have been spending time in Bern...
WE JUST GOT A FIRST LOOK AT THE NHL'S NEW VIRTUAL BOARD ADVERTISEMENTS (VIDEO)
The NHL is reportedly switching from the long-time board advertisements to a more cutting-edge, virtual advertisement method, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. Today, we got the first glimpse of what that might look like, and -- in my opinion -- it is awesome. According to the NHL's chief business officer and...
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS CONTINUE TO PAY FOR STAN BOWMAN'S BLUNDERS
Stan Bowman's time as GM is like the wildest roller coaster ever. Hired in 2009, Bowman led the Chicago Blackhawks through three Stanley Cups, two gigantic sexual assault scandals, a few great moves, and several terrible moves. The Blackhawks' organization is in shambles after the fallout from the 2010 scandal...
