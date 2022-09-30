ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

techaiapp.com

Wiggling toward bio-inspired machine intelligence | MIT News

Juncal Arbelaiz Mugica is a native of Spain, where octopus is a common menu item. However, Arbelaiz appreciates octopus and similar creatures in a different way, with her research into soft-robotics theory. More than half of an octopus’ nerves are distributed through its eight arms, each of which has some...
ENGINEERING
FOXBusiness

Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work

Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
BETHESDA, MD
conceptcarz.com

TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory

• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
TECHNOLOGY
Fort Mill, SC
Society
The Conversation Africa

100 years of innovation and inventions: South African vice chancellor reflects on what's next

We live in a world characterised by inequality, poverty, economic volatility, globalisation, climate change and ambiguity. In my own country, South Africa, residents have to navigate socioeconomic and political instability, power and water cuts, homelessness, unethical governance and mediocre or no service delivery. It is a far cry from what...
EDUCATION
daystech.org

Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service

Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
ELECTRONICS
elearningindustry.com

Will Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Have An Impact On App Development?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gained widespread popularity in recent years, with its application flooding every business sector. AI has gained astonishingly great acceptance in the world of portable technology, by making various functions available at your fingertips. The fast speed of AI development, and accomplishments in automation, automated vehicles, the capacity to beat people at mind games, and computerized user support mean that AI is a progressive technology that will receive extraordinary rewards over the long haul.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Data harnessing to nurture the human mind for a tailored approach to the child

Big data in pediatrics is an ocean of structured and unstructured data. Big data analysis helps to dive into the ocean of data to filter out information that can guide pediatricians in their decision making, precision diagnosis, and targeted therapy. In addition, big data and its analysis have helped in the surveillance, prevention, and performance of the health system. There has been a considerable amount of work in pediatrics that we have tried to highlight in this review and some of it has been already incorporated into the health system. Work in specialties of pediatrics is still forthcoming with the creation of a common data model and amalgamation of the huge "omics" database. The physicians entrusted with the care of children must be aware of the outcome so that they can play a role to ensure that big data algorithms have a clinically relevant effect in improving the health of their patients. They will apply the outcome of big data and its analysis in patient care through clinical algorithms or with the help of embedded clinical support alerts from the electronic medical records.
HEALTH
HackerNoon

The Most Exciting Part of Technology is That Everything is Possible - Interview With Tobi Ogundele

I’m Tobi Ogundele and I’m an Online Marketing Consultant and content creator. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the Internet Heroes, Emerging Tech and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
TECHNOLOGY
Physics World

A poor introductory science degree grade has 'devastating' effect on students from under-represented groups

People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
EDUCATION
getnews.info

Forctis AG Announces the Launch of NINA, a Unique NFT Marketplace with Digital Rights Protection

The right technology for digital creators and investors in digital objects. Forctis AG is pleased to announce the launch of the NINA Digital Art TokenPlace platform, a place where artists can create freely and trade with trusted digital rights management. More than just another NFT marketplace (or TokenPlace, a “marketplace for tokens” as is referred to on NINA, and a registered trademark of Forctis AG) the NINA Platform has been built around a breakthrough digital rights management (DRM) technology aiming to reset and redefine the NFT landscape.
TECHNOLOGY
salestechstar.com

Policy2050.com Releases "Smart Retail: Technologies and Trends Analysis (2022-2025)"

Smart retail technologies and trends are carefully examined in a new report, as retailers experiment with new tech deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic forced even culturally reluctant retailers to mimic or learn from ecommerce platforms and brands’ own direct-to-consumer, sometimes lifestyle-associated channels. This change was only the beginning: digital transformation lays the groundwork for optimization, and new hardware awaits. “Smart retail” could bridge the gap between lockdown era approaches and a new consumer reality characterized by inflation and different forms of uncertainty.
RETAIL
Nature.com

Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

New Research Shows How to Avoid Bias in AI Brain Models

Artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning is a rapidly emerging brain modeling tool for mental health research, psychiatry, neuroscience, genomics, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and biotechnology. Scientists have identified areas of potential weak spots in AI brain models and offer solutions on how to prevent bias in a new peer-reviewed study. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shine My Crown

Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color

A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Producing Variety's Power of Women Event Cultivates Creative Community

While success is often said to be the result of good planning, one could argue that a plan is only as good as the team executing it. From conceptualizing the stage design to crafting an engaging run of show, event production is a collaborative art not for the faint of heart, especially when the intention behind a brand activation is to honor philanthropic achievements and celebrate those making an impact.  Now in its 13th year, Variety’s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, is an homage to women in the entertainment industry who are leading the charge and dedicating their time...
LOS ANGELES, CA

