Trees are starting to turn, water temperatures continue to drop, and we have seen some really fun fall patterns develop for walleye and bass. We traveled to the Alexandria, Minnesota region last week for the Crestliner Dealer meeting and had the opportunity to film some largemouth bass fishing with John Cox. If you follow professional bass tournaments, you have probably watched John as he has won some major bass tournaments including the Forrest Wood Cup. We found largemouth bass on offshore weeds that had fast access to deep water. John caught fish working a top water while I mostly used a whacky worm. Always a pleasure to spend time with this phenomenal angler.

