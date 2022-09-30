Read full article on original website
Big Largemouth Vault Monetti Into Final Day Of Bassmaster College Classic Bracket
GREENWOOD, S.C. — On a lake where 1- to 2-pound spotted bass are plentiful, catching a big largemouth or two becomes paramount to success. UNC Charlotte’s Louis Monetti did just that on Semifinal Sunday at the Bassmaster College Classic Bracket at Lake Greenwood presented by Lew’s, landing a 6-pounder and a 4-pounder on his way to a 16-pound, 14-ounce day.
Fall Fishing Tips & Tactics With Jason Mitchell
Trees are starting to turn, water temperatures continue to drop, and we have seen some really fun fall patterns develop for walleye and bass. We traveled to the Alexandria, Minnesota region last week for the Crestliner Dealer meeting and had the opportunity to film some largemouth bass fishing with John Cox. If you follow professional bass tournaments, you have probably watched John as he has won some major bass tournaments including the Forrest Wood Cup. We found largemouth bass on offshore weeds that had fast access to deep water. John caught fish working a top water while I mostly used a whacky worm. Always a pleasure to spend time with this phenomenal angler.
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE: Your Personal Fortress
Top Durability and Comfort in a Right-Sized Canvas Sleep System. Elk Ridge, UT (October XX, 2022) – Crafted from the best designs, materials, and workmanship, Canvas Cutter products are conceived and executed to help passionate outdoors enthusiasts enjoy better experiences in the great outdoors. The Canvas Cutter promise? A great night’s sleep… anywhere… so you can do more and enjoy more of any outdoor adventure you embark upon.
DAIWA: For Every Forage Situation
Ever Green Adds Extensive Colors to Shallow-Running Cranks. New SH-3 colors bring bass anglers an option for every situation and forage type. Cypress, CA (October 4, 2022) – The mother of all shallow crankbaits, the Ever Green SH-3 attracts big bass with its powerful, water-moving action. Development of the...
Sea Falcons Z-Slide Jig
Kennesaw, GA (October 4, 2022) – The ever-growing array of Sea Falcon® Z jigs is highlighted with the Z-Slide, as it offers enticing zig-zag action for a variety of techniques and target species. Depending on depth, current and conditions, the Z-Slide can be effectively fished as either a...
TAMING GULF YELLOWFIN WITH MUSTAD
Anglers often joke about the premise of a big fish taking a rod out of their arms, but if ever there was a scenario where that could actually happen, it’s the giant yellowfin tuna patrolling the drilling rigs of the Northern Gulf of Mexico. Brutal strikes, blistering runs, a relentless fight and prized fillets make these sickle-finned beasts one of the region’s top targets.
