ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 5

After five weeks of football, the Michigan Wolverines are cruising and are 5-0 after beating Iowa at Kinnick. As we near the midway point of the regular season, let’s check in on how the Wolverines’ 2022 opponents did this week. Colorado State: Bye week. Hawaii: Bye week. UConn:...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Brewcast: Michigan, J.J. McCarthy pass first road test of 2022

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It was beautiful at times, and not so much at times, but in the end the Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Iowa

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines improved to 5-0 after taking down the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road. Despite a late game push by the Hawkeyes to make things more interesting, it was far too little too late. The Wolverines pulled off their 27-14 win behind an impressive showing from both their offense and defense.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Iowa City, IA
Football
Maize n Brew

Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines are on the road this weekend to take on the Indiana Hoosiers, but they return to Michigan Stadium next week to welcome in Penn State for this year’s Maize Out. Last year’s Maize Out against Washington kicked off in primetime on ABC, but this year’s will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan remains at No. 4 in AP Poll after winning at Iowa

For the fifth consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines are ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll. The Wolverines have been an AP top-10 squad all year long, opening the year ranked eighth before securing a spot in the top five. We do have a new No. 1 team in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 5 vs. Iowa

In the Michigan Wolverines’ 27-14 Week 5 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, some true freshmen, as expected, burned their redshirt by playing in their fifth games of the season. In this week’s tracker, we will list those players, and moving forward we will have weekly reminders of which true freshmen will be eligible to redshirt after the season’s end.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Wolverines#Iowa Hawkeyes#American Football#Sports#The Michigan Wolverines#The Maryland Terrapins
Maize n Brew

After tumultuous journey, Eyabi Okie has found a home at Michigan

In 2017’s early signing period, the Michigan Wolverines football staff gathered around fax machines, eagerly awaiting the results of a hard fought recruiting battle over one of the nation’s top recruits. Instead of getting the result they had hoped for, the target of that battle, Eyabi Okie, committed to Alabama.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

What we learned from Michigan’s victory over Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines are 5-0 for the second straight year and third time under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Saturday’s victory over Iowa — Michigan’s first at Kinnick Stadium since 2005 — was a proof of concept game for the emerging identities on the Michigan offense against one of the best defenses in college football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Opening betting odds released for Michigan at Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines have been favored by the oddsmakers in every single game so far during the 2022 season, and that continues as they head to Bloomington to take on a fellow Big Ten East team, the Indiana Hoosiers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are favored by 22 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
News Break
Politics
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Indiana press conference

With Kinnick Stadium in the rearview mirror, the Michigan Wolverines prepare for another road trip, this time to Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers. At his press availability Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh took questions on what he sees from his upcoming opponent, as well as what he sees from his own team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

New subscription-based Michigan NIL program announced: Wolverine+

Announced Monday afternoon, Valiant and REVEL Moments have unveiled a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity for University of Michigan student-athletes, and it is an upgrade on something that Cade McNamara was able to utilize over the summer. The subscription-based platform is called “Wolverine+” and it will provide people...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy