Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 5
After five weeks of football, the Michigan Wolverines are cruising and are 5-0 after beating Iowa at Kinnick. As we near the midway point of the regular season, let’s check in on how the Wolverines’ 2022 opponents did this week. Colorado State: Bye week. Hawaii: Bye week. UConn:...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Michigan, J.J. McCarthy pass first road test of 2022
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It was beautiful at times, and not so much at times, but in the end the Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Indiana head coach Tom Allen is ‘excited’ for the ‘great opportunity’ to face Michigan
Just one short year ago, Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers were on top of the world coming off a 6-2 2020 season, arguably one of the best years in program history. However, in 2021, they fell back to earth and finished 2-10, and winless in conference play. The Hoosiers...
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Iowa
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines improved to 5-0 after taking down the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road. Despite a late game push by the Hawkeyes to make things more interesting, it was far too little too late. The Wolverines pulled off their 27-14 win behind an impressive showing from both their offense and defense.
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines are on the road this weekend to take on the Indiana Hoosiers, but they return to Michigan Stadium next week to welcome in Penn State for this year’s Maize Out. Last year’s Maize Out against Washington kicked off in primetime on ABC, but this year’s will...
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh is excited to ‘chase perfection’ in order to ‘find excellence’
Michigan Wolverines head coach joined Jon Jansen for his weekly appearance on Inside Michigan Football and raved about the culture, several players, and the team’s pursuit of excellence. “Well, such a great team victory. I really learned that the team cares about — they like playing for each other....
Maize n Brew
Michigan remains at No. 4 in AP Poll after winning at Iowa
For the fifth consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines are ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll. The Wolverines have been an AP top-10 squad all year long, opening the year ranked eighth before securing a spot in the top five. We do have a new No. 1 team in the...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 5 vs. Iowa
In the Michigan Wolverines’ 27-14 Week 5 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, some true freshmen, as expected, burned their redshirt by playing in their fifth games of the season. In this week’s tracker, we will list those players, and moving forward we will have weekly reminders of which true freshmen will be eligible to redshirt after the season’s end.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan among the early favorites for 2024 top-100 in-state prospect
For the first time this season, Michigan did not have a home game with the chance to host recruits on visits. They were still able to get a 2023 four-star on campus on Sunday, though. We’ll dig into that update, as well as a couple other notable updates in today’s Recruiting Roundup.
Maize n Brew
After tumultuous journey, Eyabi Okie has found a home at Michigan
In 2017’s early signing period, the Michigan Wolverines football staff gathered around fax machines, eagerly awaiting the results of a hard fought recruiting battle over one of the nation’s top recruits. Instead of getting the result they had hoped for, the target of that battle, Eyabi Okie, committed to Alabama.
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s victory over Iowa
The Michigan Wolverines are 5-0 for the second straight year and third time under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Saturday’s victory over Iowa — Michigan’s first at Kinnick Stadium since 2005 — was a proof of concept game for the emerging identities on the Michigan offense against one of the best defenses in college football.
Maize n Brew
Opening betting odds released for Michigan at Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines have been favored by the oddsmakers in every single game so far during the 2022 season, and that continues as they head to Bloomington to take on a fellow Big Ten East team, the Indiana Hoosiers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are favored by 22 points...
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Indiana press conference
With Kinnick Stadium in the rearview mirror, the Michigan Wolverines prepare for another road trip, this time to Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers. At his press availability Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh took questions on what he sees from his upcoming opponent, as well as what he sees from his own team.
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy calls Michigan’s offense ‘dangerous’: “Chomping at the bit to get the air raid going”
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been very efficient to this point in the season. Through five games McCarthy is completing an absurdly good 78.6% of his passes with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. McCarthy’s a talented quarterback, but the multitude of options Michigan has at his disposal on offense have...
Maize n Brew
New subscription-based Michigan NIL program announced: Wolverine+
Announced Monday afternoon, Valiant and REVEL Moments have unveiled a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity for University of Michigan student-athletes, and it is an upgrade on something that Cade McNamara was able to utilize over the summer. The subscription-based platform is called “Wolverine+” and it will provide people...
