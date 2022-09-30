North Adams’ short-term rental bylaw takes one more step forward as city council sends it to public hearing

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO