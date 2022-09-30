North Adams’ short-term rental bylaw takes one more step forward as city council sends it to public hearing

Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Springfield City Council considers letting residents petition to have a speed hump put on their street
There is a proposal that could allow residents of Springfield, Massachusetts to take an initiative to deter speeding. People fed up by cars racing up and down their quiet residential streets would be able to petition to have a speed hump installed under a proposed ordinance up for a first-step vote by the Springfield City Council.
wamc.org
After latest Pine Hills shooting, Albany common councilor’s calls for police chief’s resignation fall on deaf ears
A homicide in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood Friday is drawing the outrage of a Common Councilor who is calling for the police chief to resign. The chief tells WAMC the rhetoric is unhelpful. The Friday afternoon shooting in the vicinity of Hamilton and Ontario Streets happened in the same...
The Berkshire Mall May Become A Mecca For The Cannabis Industry
There were so many ideas popping up from the Berkshires of what should be done in making the Berkshire Mall an asset to the community instead of staying sealed up and not being used for anything. So if you haven't heard by now the city of Lanesborough sold the Berkshire...
Multi-family housing proposed at the Wilton Mall
The Wilton Mall could become a mixed-use destination with both housing and retail spaces. Macerich, the owner of the Wilton Mall, and Paramount Development have proposed adding 382 new luxury, rental homes that include both apartments and townhomes.
wamc.org
State Senate candidate Jean Lapper of N.Y.'s 45th district discusses campaign
In late July, Queensbury Democrat Jean Lapper announced she would challenge Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district. Lapper, a CPA by trade who has never held elective office, has been campaigning across the district, which extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, Lapper spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about what issues she’s hearing about from residents.
wamc.org
Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases
Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to...
Best school districts, high schools in the Capital Region for 2023
Niche, a school and neighborhood review website, has released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. The website also released its school rankings specifially for the Albany area.
WNYT
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
wamc.org
New Dream Away Lodge owners say they want to maintain storied Becket establishment’s legacy
On Sunday, the Dream Away Lodge set Berkshire County social media ablaze with news that Daniel Osman had sold the venerable establishment after months of uncertainty about its future. “So, my business is very much outside of the world of Dream Away. I come from the film and television industry,"...
Hit And Run Accident In North Adams (UPDATED)
While I was at work this morning on the air, I got a phone call from my mother that the power was out but it was only partially out. So when got off the air at around 10:00, I jumped in my car to go investigate. Only to find out that West Main Street was closed and traffic was being re-directed. Here's the information we know so far according to North Adams 911 Facebook page:
WNYT
Victim’s best friend angry over plea deal in Saratoga Springs death
The best friend of the man who was killed outside a Saratoga Springs bar is speaking out about the proposed sentence of one of the attackers. Mark French was killed outside of Clancy’s Tavern in Saratoga Springs in August 2021. Jordan Garafalo and his brother James punched the 56-year-old...
WNYT
Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood
PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
Update! Shooting In Pittsfield On Parker Street Monday Afternoon(VIDEO)
(This story has been updated as of Tuesday morning. Scroll to the bottom for the updated information.) What a crazy city we live in, Pittsfield residents. Imagine this happening to you. My co-worker leaves work on a Monday afternoon, turns onto Parker Street where she lives, and happens upon a shooting in progress.
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
WNYT
Albany woman sues three healthcare providers after botch abortion
A young woman in Albany said her failed abortion put her life in jeopardy. Now, she is suing three healthcare providers claiming they did not properly care for her. Nakara Alston and her two daughters were just starting a new life; escaping an abusive relationship and moving into a domestic violence shelter.
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
WNYT
Corrections officer admits to abusing inmate
A former corrections officer is admitting to sexually abusing an inmate. Sean Morrissey of Waterford pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing an inmate while working as a correctional officer at Rensselaer County Jail. This happened back in 2018. Morrissey faces two years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.
WNYT
Saratoga County D.A. candidate reacts to Garafalo’s guilty plea
One of the brothers accused in the death of a retired correction’s officer pled guilty to assault Friday afternoon. Jordan Garafalo is expected to be sentenced to three years in connection with the death of 56 year old Mark French this December. Jordan Garafalo was originally charged in a...
Albany man arrested for alleged Clifton Park grand larceny
An Albany man was arrested for alleged grand larceny on Friday. Clifton Park State Police arrested Aaron Williams, 35, of Albany on a warrant for grand larceny.
WRGB
State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
