Colorado insurance recoveries up 93% due to wildfire claims
The state helped Coloradans recover nearly $20 million in additional insurance payments last year, mostly from catastrophic wildfire claims. A report released Tuesday found that the Colorado Division of Insurance recovered more than $19.6 million from investigating consumer complaints during the 2021-22 fiscal year — an increase of 93% from the previous year. The report attributed this unprecedented increase in recovered insurance funds to complaints related to the East Troublesome and Marshall fires.
Booze ballot measures will backfire on Colorado
Expanding Colorado’s alcohol laws may sound like a good idea at first. But like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many unintended consequences of the three alcohol-related measures on the November ballot: Props 124, 125 and 126. Companies like DoorDash are dumping millions of dollars into ad...
Ganahl tax plan involves 'some pain,' but 'great starting point,' Republican budget writer says
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's plan to eliminate Colorado's income tax includes cutting the size of state government by 10% every year and asking voters to convert billions of dollars in fees collected annually by the state into taxes, according to an outline of the plan released by her campaign over the weekend.
Denver Gazette: Crime fighter John Kellner for Colorado AG
The Colorado attorney general’s race this fall comes down to a simple choice between a prosecutor and a professor. With an unprecedented crime wave engulfing our state, we’ll vote for the prosecutor. That’s John Kellner. A Republican, he was elected in 2020 to his current post as district...
Q&A with Bob Marshall | State House candidate on bringing back good governance
Robert “Bob” Marshall, candidate for House District 43, said he’s running for office to bring back good governance after the local and national political turmoil he’s witnessed in recent years. Marshall — an attorney and Marine Corps veteran of 28 years — was a Republican for...
HUDSON | Hold your nose, vote 'yes' for affordable housing
As you weigh Proposition 123 on November’s ballot, it’s important to recognize this is yet one more “end around” TABOR restrictions — almost as inventive as the Colorado Opportunity Fund Stipends which retain their Rube Goldberg standing for whitewashing state funds free of TABOR stains.
Eating disorders in Colorado teens, young adults rose during pandemic
As the pandemic enveloped the globe in 2020, Emma Warford used her newly acquired free time to laser in on a destructive hobby — scrutinizing her caloric intake. Over the course of the next year that obsession, coupled with stressful activities, such as taking advanced placement and college classes, having a job and extracurricular hobbies, landed her in the pediatrician’s office. She was deemed severely underweight, diagnosed with anorexia and placed in outpatient treatment, where she saw a dietician and therapist weekly.
