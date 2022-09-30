Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
On reimbursing first-class flights, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says 'I'm moving forward to do that'
Bowing to two of her top deputies, members of the City Council and weeks of public pressure, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Tuesday said that she would reimburse the city for nearly $30,000 in flight upgrades for two recent overseas trips. But Cantrell maintained that the first- and business-class flights were...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police intimidated LaToya Cantrell foe in Jay Banks feud, monitor alleges
An official investigation has concluded that New Orleans police mishandled a complaint filed by Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, a critic of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and inappropriately intimidated him in his dispute with one of the mayor's political allies. The Office of Independent Police Monitor upheld allegations that Batiste filed against...
NOLA.com
Eight hopefuls going for five elected seats in Abita Springs
Eight candidates will jockey for five at-large seats on the Abita Springs Town Council in the Nov. 8 election. The lineup includes three incumbents. Two other current council members – Ryan Murphy and Evette Randolph - chose not to seek re-election. Abita Springs is not divided by districts, meaning...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why doesn't LaToya Cantrell seek sister-city status with Port Au Prince?
Mayor LaToya Cantrell should treat herself and her entourage to a trip to Haiti to sign a “sister city” agreement with Port Au Prince, whose crime and murder rate are closer to New Orleans’ than crime and murder rates in glamorous resorts in Switzerland and the French Riviera.
NOLA.com
Abita mayoral contest will be decided Nov. 8
Incumbent Abita Springs Mayor Dan Curtis and retired small business owner O.J. Pouncey will face off in the Nov. 8 election to see who will lead the town government for the next four years. Curtis, an Army veteran, former teacher and former town alderman, says he wants to serve one...
NOLA.com
After funding struggle, New Orleans YWCA breaks ground on $10M building: 'we moved forward on faith'
After the YWCA of Greater New Orleans’ buildings in Mid-City were wrecked by Hurricane Katrina, it long seemed as if a local institution might never recover. Because the YWCA didn’t have flood insurance, it had to navigate a series of bureaucratic and financial obstacles to rebuild following the levee failures that flooded the area. But on Tuesday, nonprofit leaders held a groundbreaking for a new, $10 million building that’s meant to host a revived program of day care, women’s education and counseling for victims of rape and domestic violence.
NOLA.com
Guest column: Abortion ban will drive young people from state
At VAYLA, the leadership and advocacy group for Asian American and Pacific Islanders leaders where I’m executive director, reproductive rights are among our central issues. So when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering a near-total ban on abortion in Louisiana this summer, there was an audible wave of grief in our community. We are children of immigrants and refugees, many descendants of war and imperialism. Reproductive justice is about the freedom to make decisions about our own bodies and health. And yet, generations later, our bodies remain political.
NOLA.com
Unity, optimism, support sought in New Orleans Night Out Against Crime
Anthony Jeanmarie and his friends were hanging out in their New Orleans East neighborhood when they noticed something off. "We didn't see any kids playing," Jeanmarie said, "and we wondered why." He suspected it was a recent surge in violence and crime. So the Xavier University student and several of...
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans building on Howard Avenue under contract; hotel concept planned
Out-of-state investors have signed a purchase agreement for the 12-story Archdiocese of New Orleans building at 1000 Howard Avenue, with plans to turn the mid-rise office building into a new hospitality concept. Commercial broker Parkerson McEnery, whose firm listed the building for nearly $9 million, said he couldn't divulge the...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans health care startups bought by Michigan-based HMA
Two New Orleans health care startups have been sold to Health Management Associates, a Lansing, Michigan-based company that is one of the largest industry consulting firms in the country. The Focus Group and Adaptation Health will become part of the HMA national network and keep New Orleans as their base,...
NOLA.com
Developers seek rezoning to build concrete crushing plant in Nine Mile Point
Developers are asking Jefferson Parish government to rezone a stretch of property in Nine Mile Point so they can operate a concrete crushing plant. The parish’s Planning Advisory Board will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, and opposition is mounting among west bank residents who are concerned about the possible health effects of the operation.
New Orleans offering renters help with water, electric bills
The New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development today announced it will host an even to provide financial help to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
Orleans Parish Jail: More guests than ever
One lodging facility that’s really on a roll is the Orleans Parish Jail. The jail reached its highest occupancy rate in September since the start of the pandemic.
NOLA.com
New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies
Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NOLA.com
John Young, former Jefferson Parish president, is considering race for attorney general
Add John Young’s name to the list of candidates eyeing the attorney general’s race next year. “I’m seriously looking at it,” said Young, who served as Jefferson Parish’s president from 2010-16 and as a council member for six years before that. Young spent seven years...
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail population jumps to highest level since start of pandemic
The population of the New Orleans jail in September reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, raising concerns among inmate advocates and other jail watchers as Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faces a staffing crisis in her department. The Orleans Justice Center’s population hit a post-pandemic high...
NOLA.com
Chris Rock covered politics, abortion, New Orleans crime, 'the slap' during Saenger show
With all due respect to Jeff “You might be a redneck if …” Foxworthy, your city might have a crime problem if … Chris Rock opens his local show with a joke about it. On Friday, the first of his two nights at the Saenger Theatre as part of his Ego Death World Tour, Rock greeted his cheering fans with, “Y’all are just glad you got here without getting shot.”
