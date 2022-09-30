ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Eight hopefuls going for five elected seats in Abita Springs

Eight candidates will jockey for five at-large seats on the Abita Springs Town Council in the Nov. 8 election. The lineup includes three incumbents. Two other current council members – Ryan Murphy and Evette Randolph - chose not to seek re-election. Abita Springs is not divided by districts, meaning...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Abita mayoral contest will be decided Nov. 8

Incumbent Abita Springs Mayor Dan Curtis and retired small business owner O.J. Pouncey will face off in the Nov. 8 election to see who will lead the town government for the next four years. Curtis, an Army veteran, former teacher and former town alderman, says he wants to serve one...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

After funding struggle, New Orleans YWCA breaks ground on $10M building: 'we moved forward on faith'

After the YWCA of Greater New Orleans’ buildings in Mid-City were wrecked by Hurricane Katrina, it long seemed as if a local institution might never recover. Because the YWCA didn’t have flood insurance, it had to navigate a series of bureaucratic and financial obstacles to rebuild following the levee failures that flooded the area. But on Tuesday, nonprofit leaders held a groundbreaking for a new, $10 million building that’s meant to host a revived program of day care, women’s education and counseling for victims of rape and domestic violence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Guest column: Abortion ban will drive young people from state

At VAYLA, the leadership and advocacy group for Asian American and Pacific Islanders leaders where I’m executive director, reproductive rights are among our central issues. So when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering a near-total ban on abortion in Louisiana this summer, there was an audible wave of grief in our community. We are children of immigrants and refugees, many descendants of war and imperialism. Reproductive justice is about the freedom to make decisions about our own bodies and health. And yet, generations later, our bodies remain political.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Sutton
Person
Helena Moreno
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans health care startups bought by Michigan-based HMA

Two New Orleans health care startups have been sold to Health Management Associates, a Lansing, Michigan-based company that is one of the largest industry consulting firms in the country. The Focus Group and Adaptation Health will become part of the HMA national network and keep New Orleans as their base,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#New York City#City Council#Travel Agency#Politics Local#Dutch#Cao
NOLA.com

Developers seek rezoning to build concrete crushing plant in Nine Mile Point

Developers are asking Jefferson Parish government to rezone a stretch of property in Nine Mile Point so they can operate a concrete crushing plant. The parish’s Planning Advisory Board will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, and opposition is mounting among west bank residents who are concerned about the possible health effects of the operation.
NINE MILE POINT, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies

Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NOLA.com

Chris Rock covered politics, abortion, New Orleans crime, 'the slap' during Saenger show

With all due respect to Jeff “You might be a redneck if …” Foxworthy, your city might have a crime problem if … Chris Rock opens his local show with a joke about it. On Friday, the first of his two nights at the Saenger Theatre as part of his Ego Death World Tour, Rock greeted his cheering fans with, “Y’all are just glad you got here without getting shot.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy