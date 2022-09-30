At VAYLA, the leadership and advocacy group for Asian American and Pacific Islanders leaders where I’m executive director, reproductive rights are among our central issues. So when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering a near-total ban on abortion in Louisiana this summer, there was an audible wave of grief in our community. We are children of immigrants and refugees, many descendants of war and imperialism. Reproductive justice is about the freedom to make decisions about our own bodies and health. And yet, generations later, our bodies remain political.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO