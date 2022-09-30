Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have already played two preseason games after they beat the Washington Wizards in two games in Japan this past weekend. With the season nearly two weeks from tipping off, teams around the league will make plenty of roster...
Three players stood out in the 2022 NBA Japan games for the Warriors
The Golden State Warriors closed out the 2022 Japan Games with a 104-95 win versus the Washington Wizards. For the Warriors, the starters were always going to look well-polished even with turnover issues throughout the limited minutes. The key though was to assess the young talent on display. There were...
Comments / 0