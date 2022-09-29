Ainias Smith in good spirits following season-ending surgery

Texas A&M star wide receiver, Ainias Smith, will, unfortunately, miss the remainder of the 2022 College Football season after suffering a “ lower body injury ” in the Aggies’ wild 23-21 victory over, now, No. 19 Arkansas this past Saturday. The injury occurred while blocking downfield in the third quarter.

Ainias took to Twitter following his successful surgery, saying it went well and thanked all of the thoughts and prayers sent his way after he was helped off of the field and Aggies Nation knew this was a serious injury at hand.

Ainias Smith finishes his senior campaign with 15 receptions for 291 yards (19.4 yards per catch) and two receiving touchdowns in his four games played.

We wish you a healthy and speedy recovery!