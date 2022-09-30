Read full article on original website
Mesquite Police Invite Local Businesses to Participate in Trunk-or-Treat
Mesquite Police Invite Local Businesses to Participate in Trunk-or-Treat. Mesquite, NV –Local businesses, non-profits, and community partners are invited to help support the Mesquite Police Department in providing a safe place for young “buccaneers” to enjoy Halloween. The 16th Annual Trunk or Treat festivities will take place on Monday, October 31st inside the Casablanca parking area at 5 p.m. Mesquite Gaming will once again donate the use of the Casablanca Parking Garage for the event.
Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.
Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Respite Senior Day Program
We wanted to touch base with our health care workers in the area and give them some information on a new program Respite Senior Day Program we have started at the Mesquite Senior Center. I want to thank all of you and your organizations that we spoke with at the...
