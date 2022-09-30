Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
IFLScience
Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
healio.com
Fewer than half of older adults with BP conditions monitor themselves at home
A recent study found that only 47.9% of adults with a BP-related health condition or hypertension reported monitoring their BP at home. In addition, 61.6% said their clinician recommended they self-monitor their BP, an increase in reporting compared with previous data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Fewer...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Disease Risk 50–80% Higher in Older Adults Who Caught COVID-19
Older people who had a COVID-19 infection show a considerably higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year. This is according to a new research study of more than 6 million patients aged 65 and older. Researchers...
healio.com
Opioid-sparing regimen outperforms standard of care in oculoplastic pain control
CHICAGO — Eliminating the use of opioids in the postoperative management of oculofacial surgery produced better pain control and subsequent patient satisfaction than standard of care regimens that included opioids, a presenter said here. “Opioid-sparing therapy outperformed standard of care,” Monica M. Ray, MD, of TOC Eye and Face...
Healthline
Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?
Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
States Where Deaths From Cancer Are Going Up
Cancer has always been with us, at least back to the days when dinosaurs roamed the earth 80 million years ago: Cancerous cells have been found in dinosaur fossils. Today, it is the second leading cause of death in the United States (after heart disease), and sixth in the world. Last year alone, more than […]
curetoday.com
Novel Drug Decreases Fibrosis in Myelofibrosis, A Type of Blood Cancer
Treatment with the novel drug GB2064 was associated with decreased fibrosis in patients with myelofibrosis, a type of blood cancer, according to findings from an ongoing phase 2 trial. An intermediate assessment of the ongoing phase 2a MYLOX-1 trial showed that the novel drug GB2064 decreased bone marrow fibrosis in...
healio.com
Patients with DME can maintain longer treatment intervals with 8 mg aflibercept
CHICAGO — Patients with diabetic macular edema maintained vision at longer injection intervals with 8 mg intravitreal aflibercept, according to a study presented at Retina Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. David M. Brown. David M. Brown, MD, said DME levels are increasing in the United...
ajmc.com
Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers
This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
healio.com
VIDEO: Pegcetacoplan shows increased treatment benefit at 2 years
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD, shares data from the DERBY and OAKS trials assessing pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. “Through 2 years in the phase 3 global OAKS and DERBY program involving over 1,200...
healio.com
Systemic antivirals alone appropriate for acute retinal necrosis
CHICAGO — Adjunctive treatment did not reduce the rate of retinal detachment in acute retinal necrosis more than the gold standard treatment of systemic antivirals alone, according to a study presented here. Ines Lains. At the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, Ines Lains, MD, PhD, said acute retinal necrosis...
healio.com
Early diagnosis, proper management important for pellucid marginal corneal degeneration
CHICAGO — Pellucid marginal corneal degeneration is a rare disease, but early diagnosis is necessary to ensure patients’ quality of life, according to a speaker. “The pathogenesis of PMD remains unclear, and no genetic cause has been found,” Jun Shimazaki, MD, PhD, said at Cornea Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “There is no detailed epidemiological data, and unilateral cases constitute 25% of all patients.”
healio.com
Vitamin A replacement may slow atrophic lesion growth in Stargardt disease
CHICAGO — ALK-001, a vitamin A replacement, helped slow the growth rate of atrophic lesions in patients with Stargardt disease, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. Christine Kay. Christine Kay, MD, said supply of vitamin A is critical for vision, but it can...
healio.com
Preop evaluation key to avoiding postop complications in refractive surgery
CHICAGO — Refractive surgery can sometimes trigger dry eye disease by different mechanisms, including denervation, according to a speaker. “As we know, in spite of the significant advances in refractive surgery, dry eye remains common in the early postop period and persists in a few cases,” José Alvaro P. Gomes, MD, PhD, said at Refractive Surgery Subspecialty Day at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting. “To prevent this situation, we must identify these conditions.”
Nature.com
Genetic contribution to cancer risk in patients with tooth loss: a genetic association study
Early-stage cancer diagnosis is critical for higher survival rates. Because early cancers can be difficult to detect, our focus is on the identification of cancer risk markers such as pleiotropic genes involved in the etiology of both craniofacial conditions and cancers. In this study we aimed to test if our previously detected association between ERN1 rs196929 marker and oral health outcomes would be detected in individuals diagnosed with cancer as well as in a subpopulation of individuals who also had one or more teeth missing due to dental caries, periodontal disease, or periapical lesions. We genotyped a total of 1,671 subjects and selected a subset of 1,421 subjects for stratified analysis of cancer types; three hundred and twelve self-reported a diagnosis of various cancer types and 1,109 reported never receiving a diagnosis of cancer. Our results showed a statistically significant association between the rs196929 in ERN1, and cancer overall in both the additive and dominant models (OR"‰="‰1.37, 95% C.I. 1.06"“1.79, p"‰="‰0.014). When we stratified the analysis for each cancer type, our results show that the rs196929 ERN1 variant is associated with skin cancer (OR"‰="‰2.07, 95% C.I. 1.27"“3.37, p"‰="‰0.003) and breast cancer (OR"‰="‰1.83, 95% C.I. 1.13"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.013) in the subset of patients that had tooth loss. An additional nominal association between the rs196929 in ERN1 and male's reproductive system cancers (OR"‰="‰1.96, 95% C.I. 1.07"“3.59, p"‰="‰0.028) was identified. We hope that our study helps guide future genetic studies on these cancers and this specific genetic variant as well as drive attention to the potential for oral health outcomes to serve as indicators for cancer risk. The early identification of genetic markers and/or oral conditions that indicate increased cancer risk could positively impact cancer outcomes and survival rates with timely implementation of preventive and diagnostic measures. In conclusion, our results suggest that the genetic variant in ERN1 (rs196929) is associated with increased risk of skin and breast cancers.
