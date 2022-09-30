Read full article on original website
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
In Style
Zendaya Layered a Completely See-Through Catsuit Over Nothing But Black Short Shorts
While Zendaya is no stranger to (deservingly) stealing the spotlight almost anytime she steps out, the actress’s latest look — aka all-sheer everything during Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 show on Sunday — very much rivaled the designer ensembles that came down the runway in front of her.
In Style
Bella Hadid's Hip Cutouts Gave Black Work Pants a Super-Sexy Twist
If black dress pants are part of your officewear rotation (and they probably are), adding a little bit of sparkle can be just the thing to give them a bit more razzle-dazzle. But Bella Hadid took it one step further on the Stella McCartney runway while modeling the superstar designer's latest collection. For her turn on the catwalk, Hadid's outfit combined a very demure and sedate vest with coordinating pants, only instead of being a humdrum workwear workhorse, her pants included floral-inspired rhinestone-encrusted cutouts on each hip.
In Style
The Glitzy Halloween Earrings Worn by Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson Are Back in Stock
Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, the new year, etc — we have entered the season of seasonal dressing. Even if you are not a fan of kitsch (could never be me) you have to admit it’s hard to resist the allure of fake blood, pumpkins, and winter wonderland-related paraphernalia. Kourtney Kardashian Barker is not immune to the call either; she recently joined Blake Lively and Kate Hudson in adoration of a specific and affordable pair of festive crystal skeleton earrings from Baublebar.
In Style
Christina Aguilera Paired Her Black Work Pants With a Latex Bustier
Christina Aguilera knows how to party. After she was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, she celebrated with Fun Wine, the brand of vino where she acts as chief culture officer, and shared the photos on Instagram, showcasing her signature blonde hair done up in a high, tight ponytail of braids and a combination of work and play via a pair of black dress pants and a shiny latex bustier.
In Style
Karlie Kloss Just Twinned With Amal Clooney In This Foolproof 2-Piece Outfit Formula
It’s normal to see double in fashion — as in, when a celebrity outfit looks eerily similar to the one we just spotted on another A-lister. That said, the more the merrier, right? The more often we see a particular piece (ahem, like Uggs famous platform slippers) or a specific outfit formula, the more confident we can feel in actually calling it a major trend for the season ahead. All that to say: Karlie Kloss just wore fall 2022’s “It” outfit formula, and we know this is the look of the season because Amal Clooney wore the same two pieces for a date night with George Clooney last week.
In Style
Kristen Stewart Debuted a Wolf-Pixie Hybrid Haircut at Paris Fashion Week
Kristen Stewart can pull off any hair color, cut, and wig (Case in point? Twilight had an unusual amount of wigs, per Ashley Greene's podcast, The Twilight Effect.) But her latest switch-up included ditching her strawberry blonde locks for a wolf and pixie hybrid cut which she debuted in the front row of Chanel's Spring/Summer 2023.
In Style
The 10 Best Highlighters of 2022 for Ultimate Glow
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Everyone’s skin is different. But we can all probably agree on one thing: we all want it to look hydrated and glowing. And one way to enhance your natural glow (or even just fake it) is to use a highlighter, which mimics the look of light hitting the face when used in the right spots.
