It’s normal to see double in fashion — as in, when a celebrity outfit looks eerily similar to the one we just spotted on another A-lister. That said, the more the merrier, right? The more often we see a particular piece (ahem, like Uggs famous platform slippers) or a specific outfit formula, the more confident we can feel in actually calling it a major trend for the season ahead. All that to say: Karlie Kloss just wore fall 2022’s “It” outfit formula, and we know this is the look of the season because Amal Clooney wore the same two pieces for a date night with George Clooney last week.

