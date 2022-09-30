ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

Get behind the scenes with the amazing Wild Encounters at Zoo Atlanta

Behind the scenes at Grant Park’s Zoo Atlanta, the elephant paddock looks like something out of “Jurassic Park”: giant fans circulate air overhead, huge sliding gates open and close various housing areas for the world’s largest land animal, and an ever-present yellow “stay behind this” line rings around the space to warn visitors just how far a curious trunk might reach.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Atlanta Pride returns to Piedmont Park and the festival lineup does not disappoint

Are you ready for some fabulous fun? Atlanta Pride has you covered!. After two years of virtual celebrations, it’s time to get back to celebrating how we once did. Between the parties, performances and parades, there is going to be something to do for everyone, all weekend long. The Atlanta Pride Committee hosts the annual Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade along with 60 other educational, social and historical programs each year, as well as community reinvestment initiatives. The committee is also Georgia’s oldest non-profit agency serving the LGBTQ community.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the most spine-chilling haunted houses near Atlanta to visit (if you dare)

If you’re looking for unsettling activities to get your scare on this fall, running from maniacal clowns to deranged zombies and more will be sure to give you that autumn adrenaline rush. From makeup, lighting and effects to sinister storytelling, these haunted houses will make you feel like you are the star of a horror film, thanks to the elaborate production value. From now until the end of October, check out this selection of hair-raising haunted houses near Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never a bad time to enjoy the sounds of some of your favorite artists! Before you can do it, though, you have to know where they are going to be, right? Of course, I’ve got the scoop just for you. Check out some of the hottest shows happening this week:
ATLANTA, GA
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Rome, GA

Found in the Appalachian Mountains’ foothill sits the city of Rome. It’s the largest city in Floyd County, Georgia. Both the locals and tourist visitors love the amazing sceneries the metropolis has to offer. But it is not surprising to say that the place will exceed your food expectations.
ROME, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Toby Hazlewood

Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”

Atlanta Neon SignPhoto by Jeffery Erhunse on Unsplash. On September 29, Money magazine published its annual list of the 50 best places to live in the United States, and top of the list is Atlanta Georgia. It's the second time in 3 years that a town or city in Georgia has topped the list; in 2020 Evans, Georgia was number 1, while in 2021 Chanhassen, Minnesota claimed the top position.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bus catches fire on I-75 SB in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Cobb County Transit bus was engulfed in flames Thursday evening. Around 5 p.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire. Images on Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed the bus on fire near I-75 SB at Howell Mill Road Northside Drive. Channel...

