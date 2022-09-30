Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AccessAtlanta
Get behind the scenes with the amazing Wild Encounters at Zoo Atlanta
Behind the scenes at Grant Park’s Zoo Atlanta, the elephant paddock looks like something out of “Jurassic Park”: giant fans circulate air overhead, huge sliding gates open and close various housing areas for the world’s largest land animal, and an ever-present yellow “stay behind this” line rings around the space to warn visitors just how far a curious trunk might reach.
AccessAtlanta
Atlanta Pride returns to Piedmont Park and the festival lineup does not disappoint
Are you ready for some fabulous fun? Atlanta Pride has you covered!. After two years of virtual celebrations, it’s time to get back to celebrating how we once did. Between the parties, performances and parades, there is going to be something to do for everyone, all weekend long. The Atlanta Pride Committee hosts the annual Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade along with 60 other educational, social and historical programs each year, as well as community reinvestment initiatives. The committee is also Georgia’s oldest non-profit agency serving the LGBTQ community.
AccessAtlanta
Scary-tale endings: 7 places to watch Halloween movies this fall in metro Atlanta
Oh, my gourd! It’s spooky season and you know what that means, time to catch some classic Halloween movies. You better boo-lieve there are plenty of places around metro Atlanta to enjoy frightful flicks. Dress up in your favorite costume, grab some popcorn and prepare to see a spooktacular...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the most spine-chilling haunted houses near Atlanta to visit (if you dare)
If you’re looking for unsettling activities to get your scare on this fall, running from maniacal clowns to deranged zombies and more will be sure to give you that autumn adrenaline rush. From makeup, lighting and effects to sinister storytelling, these haunted houses will make you feel like you are the star of a horror film, thanks to the elaborate production value. From now until the end of October, check out this selection of hair-raising haunted houses near Atlanta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccessAtlanta
Get your zen on this October with these free and affordable yoga classes
It’s October, and you know what that means: it’s time for pumpkin spice everything, leaves changing color and a whole lot of zen. We’ve found six awesome yoga events around town where you can do just that — for free or at an affordable price. Whether...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never a bad time to enjoy the sounds of some of your favorite artists! Before you can do it, though, you have to know where they are going to be, right? Of course, I’ve got the scoop just for you. Check out some of the hottest shows happening this week:
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Rome, GA
Found in the Appalachian Mountains’ foothill sits the city of Rome. It’s the largest city in Floyd County, Georgia. Both the locals and tourist visitors love the amazing sceneries the metropolis has to offer. But it is not surprising to say that the place will exceed your food expectations.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”
Atlanta Neon SignPhoto by Jeffery Erhunse on Unsplash. On September 29, Money magazine published its annual list of the 50 best places to live in the United States, and top of the list is Atlanta Georgia. It's the second time in 3 years that a town or city in Georgia has topped the list; in 2020 Evans, Georgia was number 1, while in 2021 Chanhassen, Minnesota claimed the top position.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Dog, newborn rescued from car at Discount Mall in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody by a strip mall Monday after Atlanta Police said they had to rescue his child and a dog from his car. Police were called to Discount Mall along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended baby and a dog left inside a running vehicle.
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
Here’s how Waffle House restaurants are used to determine severity of storms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Waffle House restaurants have their own storm center inside their headquarters in Norcross -- and its fully staffed as the nation prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. The restaurant chain is known for keeping their restaurants open when everything else is shut down. It...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
Bus catches fire on I-75 SB in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Cobb County Transit bus was engulfed in flames Thursday evening. Around 5 p.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire. Images on Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed the bus on fire near I-75 SB at Howell Mill Road Northside Drive. Channel...
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
Comments / 0