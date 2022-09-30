Update from Zachary Veal: “End Of Both The Week & The Month As We Track Your All-Important Weekend Forecast!”

Read full article on original website
'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
The Weather Channel
Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.
October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. Fall officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks
New York is no stranger to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures. For the 2022-2023 season, the Farmer's Almanac predicts an early winter filled with low temperatures, slush, ice, and snow.
Crisp fall day on tap with highs in the upper 60s; rain expected this weekend
It will be mostly sunny today with some high-level clouds drifting overhead. Highs will be in the upper-60s.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Mid-October Temps This Week & Cozy Sweaters Are A Must
Summer is over, and fall is wasting no time cementing its place in Ontario. According to The Weather Network (TWN), last weekend's cooling trend will continue into Monday, setting the stage for thunderstorms, water spouts and frost. The nasty conditions will sweep across the Great Lakes, plummeting temperatures to mid-October...
Summerlike temperatures to challenge records in Pacific Northwest
AccuWeather meteorologists say that some in the Pacific Northwest will experience temperatures more typical of August rather than October as near-record warmth arrives. After abnormal warmth overspread much of the West Coast early last week, more typical cool and wet conditions closed out the month of September in the Northwest. However, with the up-and-down temperatures often felt in fall, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that near-record high temperatures are likely over the next few days, with conditions feeling more like August than October for many in the Pacific Northwest.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: The brunt of Ian will be felt on Friday – all threats are possible
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Thursday evening! All eyes are on Ian as it inches its way up the East Coast. We have already started to notice some impacts from Ian and there’s a lot more on the way. Friday we will catch the brunt of Ian,...
Ian contributing to raw, miserable weather weekend for the Northeast
Long after its second landfall in the United States, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
San Diego Channel
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 2, 2022: Warm up later this week
Temperatures are trending closer to average this weekend. We are dealing with the morning marine layer with gradual clearing along the coast and inland. High pressure to the southwest will strengthen across California bringing a warming trend through midweek with the greatest warming in the valleys as the marine layer becomes shallower. A shallow influx of lower level moisture in the lower deserts will bring isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Monday, mainly along the east slopes of the mountains. By the end of the week, we could see temperatures warming 5 to 10 degrees for the coast and valleys.
Time Out Global
Hurricane Ian could strike London
The weather seems to have taken a turn for the worse and completely skipped autumn and bolted straight into winter. We’ve all fished out our thermals from the depths of our wardrobes and our winter coats are in full use. If you hate winter weather, then it’s about to get much worse for you. This weekend, the UK is braced for heavy rain and 60mph winds amid fallout from Hurricane Ian.
