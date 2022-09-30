ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Sorority life in San Antonio

Greek Showcase offers students the opportunity to join a sorority on campus or within the city. SAN ANTONIO– On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) fraternity and sorority life hosted the Greek Showcase at Chapel Auditorium. The event featured on-campus sororities and two city-wide chapters that students could join.
San Antonio remembers 109-year-old community leader during homegoing service

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and members of the community held a homegoing service for 109-year-old Gertha Murphy Saturday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio. “Throughout all of her 109 years, she was in an organization in some way, giving back in some way,” said Yvonne Scott, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sister of Murphy.
New Braunfels hospital delivers triplets twice within 24 hours

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Medical data shows triplets occur once in about 10,000 pregnancies, but they arrived twice within one day at a hospital in New Braunfels. Resolute Health Hospital reports the two sets of triplets arrived within 24 hours of each other, and all of the babies are doing well.
Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month

Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
Downtown flops in visitor survey, prompting a council debate

Downtown San Antonio flopped in a recent survey of visitors conducted by Centro San Antonio, a non-profit organization that works to make the city center more welcoming. San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry referenced the results as the council on Thursday approved special assessment rates for commercial properties and residential condos in the Downtown Public Improvement District or PID.
It's National Homemade Cookies Day!

SAN ANTONIO — Fall is here and the weather is cooling off, but it's time for you to warm up with a plate of fresh baked cookies, then cool down again with a glass of milk. Because Saturday is National Homemade Cookies Day. So bake away -- chocolate chip,...
New Braunfels Utilities extends customer assistance through November

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities announced Friday it will be extending its customer relief efforts through November 30th for residential customers. The extension allows residential customers to set up payment and extension plans, waive late fees, and suspend disconnects due to non-payment. If NBU customers are...
