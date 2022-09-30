Read full article on original website
lakefrontollu.com
Sorority life in San Antonio
Greek Showcase offers students the opportunity to join a sorority on campus or within the city. SAN ANTONIO– On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) fraternity and sorority life hosted the Greek Showcase at Chapel Auditorium. The event featured on-campus sororities and two city-wide chapters that students could join.
KSAT 12
10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to data analytics company
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KSAT 12
Nearly half of San Antonio teens polled report feeling helpless, survey says
SAN ANTONIO – A mental health survey conducted in San Antonio found nearly 50% of people ages 12 to 19 are experiencing mental health issues. The survey found an even higher rate of mental health issues among LGBTQ+ and gender diverse youth. The San Antonio Teen Mental Survey was...
mesquite-news.com
‘Salsa Magic’ event will showcase dancing lessons and LatinX culture
Students, faculty and staff can slip on their dancing shoes and learn about Latin culture during a salsa lesson 4 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Ceremony Room of Patriots’ Casa at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. The university is hosting “Salsa Magic” as part of LatinX Heritage Month.
9 San Antonio neighborhoods with top-rated elementary, middle schools
These Alamo City neighborhoods make the grade.
KSAT 12
San Antonio remembers 109-year-old community leader during homegoing service
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and members of the community held a homegoing service for 109-year-old Gertha Murphy Saturday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio. “Throughout all of her 109 years, she was in an organization in some way, giving back in some way,” said Yvonne Scott, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sister of Murphy.
mesquite-news.com
Trustees at South San ISD petition two members’ removal for ‘incompetency,’ ‘official misconduct’
The board of trustees at South San Antonio Independent School District petitioned to have two of its members removed for “incompetency and official misconduct” during the board’s monthly meeting Sept 19. South San ISD, home to one of the top five feeder high schools for Texas A&M...
KTSA
New Braunfels hospital delivers triplets twice within 24 hours
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Medical data shows triplets occur once in about 10,000 pregnancies, but they arrived twice within one day at a hospital in New Braunfels. Resolute Health Hospital reports the two sets of triplets arrived within 24 hours of each other, and all of the babies are doing well.
KSAT 12
Employees, volunteers and clients with Guide Dogs of Texas take part in Friday’s protest
SAN ANTONIO – Current and former employees, along with volunteers and clients of Guide Dogs of Texas Inc. protested outside of the agency’s office Friday, arguing that the work environment has not been a good one. “So, since I started working here, we’ve, I’ve noticed that our female...
flicksandfood.com
Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month
Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
3 Central Texas Halloween events that will send a shiver down your spine
Tell me why all of them have at least one clown theme, yikes.
nowcastsa.com
Town Hall on St. Mary’s Strip Erupts Into a Chaotic Parking Lot Face Off
A Town Hall to discuss a parking proposal for the St. Mary’s strip area devolved into a near-brawl Sept. 24 when the overflow crowd of more than 200 people spilled outside to an overheated parking lot of the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. The town hall meeting was hosted...
tpr.org
Downtown flops in visitor survey, prompting a council debate
Downtown San Antonio flopped in a recent survey of visitors conducted by Centro San Antonio, a non-profit organization that works to make the city center more welcoming. San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry referenced the results as the council on Thursday approved special assessment rates for commercial properties and residential condos in the Downtown Public Improvement District or PID.
KENS 5
It's National Homemade Cookies Day!
SAN ANTONIO — Fall is here and the weather is cooling off, but it's time for you to warm up with a plate of fresh baked cookies, then cool down again with a glass of milk. Because Saturday is National Homemade Cookies Day. So bake away -- chocolate chip,...
KTSA
New Braunfels Utilities extends customer assistance through November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities announced Friday it will be extending its customer relief efforts through November 30th for residential customers. The extension allows residential customers to set up payment and extension plans, waive late fees, and suspend disconnects due to non-payment. If NBU customers are...
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
JBSA relocates dozens of service members after bacteria is discovered in plumbing
SAN ANTONIO — Around 100 injured military service members receiving treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center are in the process of being relocated after legionella bacteria, which can cause serious pneumonia, was discovered in the plumbing systems of their barracks, according to Joint Base San Antonio officials. About 50...
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Moldy tongs, tavern full of flies, algae-clogged deli cooler lead to low health scores
SAN ANTONIO – A convenience store ordered to immediately stop selling pickles and pizza, a tavern full of flies and serving tongs covered in mold. Those are just a few of the violations cited by health inspectors after recent visits to San Antonio food businesses. UMART Grocery, located in...
KSAT 12
College student loses entire savings in fake job scam
SAN ANTONIO – Elizabeth Gray is worse than broke -- she’s in debt. It all started with an online job search and a text. “I get a text message from a person claiming to be with a textile company up in Chicago,” she said. It was a...
