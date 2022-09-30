Read full article on original website
Chadron State College homecoming royalty crowned
CHADRON – Chadron State College crowned Homecoming royalty Thursday night during a pep rally. The Queen is Creighton Harrington of Loup City, Neb., nominated by Tri Beta and the King is Spencer Knuth of Holdrege, Neb., nominated by the Campus Activity Board. First attendants are Mattie Garwood of Naper,...
🥎 High School Scoreboard - Monday, October 3
Chadron & Scottsbluff advance to District Championship games, which will be announced in the near future.
