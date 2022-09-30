ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron State College homecoming royalty crowned

CHADRON – Chadron State College crowned Homecoming royalty Thursday night during a pep rally. The Queen is Creighton Harrington of Loup City, Neb., nominated by Tri Beta and the King is Spencer Knuth of Holdrege, Neb., nominated by the Campus Activity Board. First attendants are Mattie Garwood of Naper,...
CHADRON, NE
Alliance, NE
