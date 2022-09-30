To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Deputies responded to 13500 I Court in Perry for a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot. Maria Hernandez De Gonzale and Virginia Calderon from Perry were both backing out, and Hernandez De Gonzale was about ready to pull ahead, and Calderon did not see her in the center portion of the driveway and struck her vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to Hernandez De Gonzale’s vehicle was estimated at $1500, and damage to Calderon’s vehicle was estimated at $400.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO