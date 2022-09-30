Read full article on original website
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Iowa
One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night.
KCCI.com
Driver identified in fatal crash between semi-truck, tractor in Poweshiek County
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information regarding the fatality in the crash. The information KCCI originally received from Iowa State Patrol has since been corrected by troopers. The man who died in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor has been...
Iowa Teen driver allegedly ran through stop sign before crashing into another car
Police are releasing new details in a crash that seriously injured two people Sunday night in the Merle Hay neighborhood.
who13.com
Newton Police seek gas station stabbing suspect
NEWTON, IOWA — Police in Newton are asking for help identifying a suspect in a stabbing investigation at an area gas station. It happened at the Git N Go at 801 1st Avenue in Newton on Thursday, September 29th. Police were called to the store around 7:00 p.m. and found a stabbing victim who was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.
theperrynews.com
Dallas Center woman resists arrest by Adel Police Department
A Dallas Center woman allegedly resisted arrest in Adel Friday afternoon when police pulled her over and searched her vehicle. Amanda Mae Croft, 45, of 1806 Linden St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, interference with official acts-bodily injury and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations.
theperrynews.com
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
KCCI.com
2 in critical condition following two-vehicle crash on Douglas Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are in critical condition following ahigh-impact crash involving two vehicles along Douglas Avenue Sunday. One of those cars crashed into a house. According to police, a Toyota Avalon driven by a 17-year-old was southbound on 54th Street. Witnesses say the 17-year-old was traveling...
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
KCCI.com
Bullets fly into classroom during Southridge shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets flew through a high school classroom during a shooting outside the DMACC Southridge CenterMonday, though families and even the college itself were not immediately aware of where the bullets entered. An auto collision class with students from several area high schools had multiple bullets...
One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed […]
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 3
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Deputies responded to 13500 I Court in Perry for a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot. Maria Hernandez De Gonzale and Virginia Calderon from Perry were both backing out, and Hernandez De Gonzale was about ready to pull ahead, and Calderon did not see her in the center portion of the driveway and struck her vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to Hernandez De Gonzale’s vehicle was estimated at $1500, and damage to Calderon’s vehicle was estimated at $400.
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
iheart.com
Story County, Iowa First Responders Rescue Man From 25-Foot Deep Tank
(Nevada, IA) -- A man is injured after falling 25-feet into a concrete tank this week in Nevada. First responders used a crane, ropes, and a rescue basket to lift the man out of the tank. It happened at an industrial construction site at 62512 270th Street, south of Nevada. The man was taken to Story County Medical Center. His injuries are described as non life-threatening.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces seventh assault charge after allegedly beating wife
A Waukee man was arrested Tuesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Sept. 27 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in the home. David Bruce Stitt II, 50, of 793 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident...
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man accused of stealing from ‘older’ person
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an alleged ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of 8720 Cody Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and securities fraud.
who13.com
Arrest made in weekend stabbing in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone multiple times at a residence early Sunday morning. Abdul Jalali, 55, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Harassment 1st Degree, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Around 12 a.m....
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 39-year-old Sean Michael Wall of Creston on Monday at his residence for violating a no-contact/protective order. Officers transported Wall to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a Magistrate Judge.
jhsblackandwhite.com
Issues In The Johnston Parking Lot
Trying to navigate the Johnston High School parking lot is like fighting in a warzone. Whether you’re struggling to park while simultaneously dodging the car charging at you from the wrong lane, or stuck in a never ending line, the parking lot is a battle. Students have had multiple...
KBUR
Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son
Des Moines, IA (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. TV station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail. Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water.
