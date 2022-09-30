ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kq2.com

City, property manager working to keep Brittany Village running

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Brittany Village Apartments is facing financial struggles after complex owners were warned several times to pay their utilities or they will be turned off. City officials were notified by the Missouri American Water Cooperation a few weeks ago that the cooperation was in the process of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

HDDA announces demolition of Red Lion Hotel to build new one

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The HDDA recently announced a change in plans to the Red Lion Hotel which the group now owns. The original plan was a rehabilitation project to the existing hotel. The HDDA announced Friday a demolition plan of Red Lion Hotel and rebuild a new one. "HDDA is...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

United Way accepting applications for leadership program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The annual United Way Leadership St. Joseph program is accepting applications for the 41st class. During monthly meetings, participants will explore the opportunities, realities, and challenges in St. Joseph while developing leadership skills and a network to make a difference. The year-long program meets during business hours...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Fall clean sweep program begins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday marks the first day of St. Joseph's clean sweep program. The program is used to help St. Joseph residents maintain their property. All yard waste, trash, and appliances will be accepted between Saturday and next Friday. However, toxic or hazardous waste, oil, liquid paint, batteries, or...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Fall outings at Crockett Family Farms Produce

The farm itself grows corn, flowers and pumpkins--one of the signature items for the fall season. Crockett Family Farms Produce in Rushville is already open and ready for the big crowds to come and pick out their pumpkins and check out the activities.
RUSHVILLE, MO
kq2.com

NAACP voices concerns on city's pick for police chief consultant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council will pay former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith $250 per hour, not exceeding $25,000 for consulting services as they begin the search for a new SJPD police chief. After Connally's retirement last Friday, many groups including the NAACP are worried what this...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

FCC film festival highlights racial injustice

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The First Christian Church kicked off their October Film Festival that aims to bring healthy discussions of the racial injustices that minority groups face to the St. Joseph community. The two films being shown are "The Hate U Give" and "A Home Called Nebraska" "We have picked...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Latino's Connect celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

Latinos Connect brought the very first Latinos celebration to St. Joseph. Latinos Connect brought their very first Latinos celebration to St. Joseph on Saturday to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month which started September 15 and lasts through October 15.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

East Buchanan volleyball on pace for another successful season

(GOWER, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs volleyball team is looking to improve on last year's district championship season. These players are headed towards a deep playoff push once again. "You can't question how hard they work,” head coach Ryan Horn says. East Buchanan showing why you can't question their...
GOWER, MO

