Senior Center Activities - Week of October 3, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of October 3rd. Monday. 11am Fitness...
Earth Science Week Event Planned for Oct. 15 in Laramie
The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) and University of Wyoming Geological Museum are hosting a free public event Oct. 15 in celebration of Earth Science Week. "Wyoming Rocks: Critical Resources for a Sustainable Future," will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geological Museum at the University of Wyoming (UW) in Laramie.
LCCC Board of Trustees Announces October Meetings
The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. at Little America Hotel & Resort, Cheyenne, Wyoming. The meeting location has been changed to accommodate the Board of Trustees participation in the Rural Guided Pathways Symposium also being...
City Announces Trash, Recycle, and Compost Schedule for Columbus Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule for Columbus Day, Monday, October 10, 2022. Scheduled trash, recycle, and compost pick-up will be on Saturday, October 8, due to the holiday. Please have your trash, recycle, and compost containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid...
Capitol Avenue Bronze Installs Four Statues
One year ago, Mayor Patrick Collins appointed the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission. His charge and hope for the five-member commission were to secure enough donors for 20 statues to be placed on Capitol Avenue, between the Capitol building and the train depot. A year ago, he envisioned that the completion of work would take three years.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
Golden Eagles Women's Soccer Team Picks off Harford in New York for Sixth Win
The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team picked up their sixth straight win with a 2-1 victory over Harford Community College on Saturday afternoon, moving them to 6-5 overall on the season. The Golden Eagles struck first in the match. Sophomore Mattiese Loretan took the ball in the...
LCCC Storms Through Western Wyoming in Straight Sets
Storey Gymnasium is feeling more like home for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team after they swept Western Wyoming 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 on Saturday afternoon for their second straight win in Region IX North play. The Golden Eagles survived early pressure from the Mustangs in the first two sets,...
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
