Joe Biden’s tirade at Independence Hall in Philadelphia marked a new level of desperation for his failing administration. Biden has proven incapable of uniting the country as he promised. Accordingly, any pretense of leadership has been dropped. Democrats know they cannot run on policy, so instead, they have gone all-in on demonizing political opposition by labeling us enemies of the Republic. It is richly ironic that the party of lockdowns and mandates, the party that colludes with...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO