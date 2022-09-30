ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Baltimore Assistant State’s Attorney facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment alleges that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
6 people indicted for fentanyl-related crimes across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced on Thursday the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges related to enough fentanyl to kill two million people, along with a "large quantity of handguns." The charges include participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute,...
Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City

WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response

On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Kimberly Zuniga was last seen leaving the shopping center...
