Here's How Different 10 People From "Hocus Pocus" Look 29 Years Later In 2022, Like Everyone Is Over 40
The new Hocus Pocus is finally here, so let's see what lil' Max Dennison is up to today. Spoiler: He's 46 now.
msn.com
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later
Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
Here’s How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ For Free to See the Return of the Sanderson Sisters Almost 30 Years Later
If you loved the original movie, you may want to know how to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online for free to see the return fo the Sanderson sisters 29 years later. Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel of 1993’s Hocus Pocus, which followed a villainous and comedic trio of witches known as the Sanderson sisters—Winnie Sanderson, Mary Sanderson and Sarah Sanderson—who are inadvertently resurrected by a virgin teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. Hocus Pocus 2 sees the Sanderson sisters accidentally become resurrected again by two teenagers, Becca and Izzy, as they celebrate Halloween and Becca’s 16th birthday. In an...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
There's an Official Hocus Pocus Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets
PEOPLE chats with Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy about her partnership with Airbnb and how fans can enter to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters' cottage Two Hocus Pocus fans are about to enter a land of enchantment. Ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming Friday on Disney+, Airbnb has announced an exclusive opportunity to stay at a recreation of the Sanderson sisters' cottage "in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts" on Oct. 20, for just $31 — in honor of Halloween's Oct. 31 date, of course. Aside from...
dexerto.com
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene, explained
Hocus Pocus 2 has a small post-credits scene involving a cat, but what does it mean for the future of the franchise?. Hocus Pocus is back, witches! The sequel to the nostalgic cult classic has finally dropped on Disney+ , and after almost three decades, the Sanderson Sisters have returned to enact their revenge on Salem, with a new group of teenagers struggling to stop them.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Thackery Binx Exclusive Funko Pop Unveiled
Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and Funko is marking the occasion with an exclusive Pop figure of Thackery Binx as a cat sitting atop Winifred Sanderson's spell book. It is currently listed here in the Funko Shop and should be available to order soon. Click "Notfiy Me" to stay in the loop on the official launch.
purewow.com
Fear Not, Mortals: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is Just as Enchanting as the Original
Nearly 30 years after the first Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993, Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson (Bette Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy), have returned to the infamous town of Salem, Massachusetts. And time hasn't made these characters any less amusing. The highly-anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus...
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 honors Penny and Garry Marshall in meta Easter Egg scene from original movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. You're not alone if you shrieked like Mary Sanderson watching the DuPont Stainmaster commercial on a 1993 TV set when Garry and Penny Marshall appeared on screen in Hocus Pocus 2. Director Anne Fletcher's long-awaited sequel to Kenny Ortega's spooky season...
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
Complex
What to Watch This Week: ‘Blonde,’ ‘Entergalactic,’ ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ and More
Netflix is having a big week. With the release of Blonde and Entergalactic, the streamer is making quite a comeback after a few quiet months. Those two projects have been top of mind this week, and I suggest watching them one after the other. The Kid Cudi-created animated project will be a necessary palate cleanser after the heavy and graphic retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life.
